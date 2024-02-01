Highlights Royals in talks with Arsenal to loan young defender Zane Monlouis, a mainstay in under-21's team since November 2020.

Monlouis has played against Reading this season, impressing in a 5-2 win for the Royals.

The 20-year-old has performed well against League One and Two sides this season, averaging a 7.13 match rating in three games.

Reading are looking to add yet another fresh-faced player to their already youthful squad.

The Royals are in the midst of a relegation battle, and having a side without much experience isn't exactly the known formula for getting out of those types of situations. The average age of the Reading squad is just 23.6-years-old, according to Sofascore. For a bit of context, the next lowest average squad age of the other three teams that currently occupy the bottom four in League One is Fleetwood (25.3-years-old).

Average ages of the current League One bottom four Pos Team Average age (years) 21st Reading 23.6 22nd Cheltenham Town 26.7 23rd Carlisle United 26.5 24th Fleetwood Town 25.3 Stats taken from Sofascore - positions correct as of 1st Feb 2024

Despite this seeming need for experience in the squad, Reading are going ahead with trying to sign young players, and they have another one seemingly lined up.

Reading in talks with Arsenal for Zane Monlouis loan move

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has reported that the Royals have begun negotiations with Arsenal to loan in 20-year-old central defender Zane Monlouis.

Who is Zane Monlouis?

The English centre-back has been a mainstay in Arsenal's under-21's side since November 2020.

He has competed in the Football League Trophy for the Gunners, against EFL opposition, over the last four seasons. Monlouis has already played against Reading this season. He started against them in a 5-2 win for the Royals.

Other than the one down game against his potential new club, the 20-year-old has performed well against League One and Two sides this season.

He's faced Peterborough United, Exeter City, and Swindon Town, and he impressed in all three of those matches, averaging a 7.13 Sofascore match rating.

Reading's move for Monlouis is a good one under their circumstances

It's well known that the Royals as a club have been almost bled dry by their owner Dai Yongge. The Chinese businessman has been told to either put some money into the club or sell it to someone else by the EFL, as per Sky News.

The manager, Ruben Selles, and all the staff that work with him have almost nothing to work with when it comes to improving the squad because of a lack of funds.

But, even in these dire circumstances, this seems to be a good move. Monlouis has played consistently well against EFL opposition this season, and that's as good of an indicator as they could have for someone who's never properly played in League One.

The fact that this would be his first ever loan move, considering his age too, could be a bit of a warning sign; usually the top young talents at these clubs get loaned out by the time they're 18. But, based on what they have to work with, Monlouis is probably one of the best available options.