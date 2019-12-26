Reading attacker issues preview ahead of QPR clash

Reading take on Queens Park Rangers this evening at the Madejski Stadium hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Championship for the first time since early November.

The Royals are unbeaten in three games in the league, and registered a convincing 3-0 win against Derby County last time out.

Mark Bowen’s side currently sit in 16th place in the table, two places below Rangers. A win could climb the Royals up one place to 15th.

Reading have won just one of their last nine meetings against QPR., with the two teams playing out a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road in October when the sides last met.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Royals attacker Lucas Joao has said that he is not fazed about a second game in the space of five days, and is fully focused on the task at hand – getting the win.

“We’ll be at home, and looking to get three points again,” Joao told the club website.

“Day by day, we are working to climb the table. We have to work game by game and we will see at the end. Of course, we need to keep enjoying ourselves and believing every game that we can come away with three points.”

The Portuguese attacker has featured on 15 occasions for Reading in the league this season, scoring four goals.

The Verdict

Joao has played the full ninety minutes in two of Reading’s last three games, and has scored three in his last four. That highlights just how much of a threat he is for Mark Bowen’s side.

Reading have won four of their last six games at the Madejski Stadium, and take on a QPR side who have managed just one win on their travels in their last five.

So, this seems like an ideal chance for the side to get another three points as they look to build some momentum over the busy festive period.