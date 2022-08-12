Reading and West Brom leading transfer race for 46-cap international

League rivals Reading and West Bromwich Albion are going head-to-head in a quest to recruit Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman on loan, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

The Ghanaian was an important figure for the Royals last season after joining on loan during the latter stages of August, making 29 league appearances and only being prevented from appearing more by the African Cup of Nations and an injury setback.

Although he was part of a backline that held the joint-worst defensive record last season, he is fondly remembered by many of the second-tier side’s supporters, some of whom would be open to seeing him return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did West Brom sign Matt Clarke on loan from? Brighton & Hove Albion Southampton Leeds United Burnley

The Royals currently have a shortage of options in his position following his return to Chelsea, with Nesta Guinness-Walker the only orthodox man available to Paul Ince at this stage and a left wing-back at the top of the former England international’s transfer agenda.

West Brom are in a similar situation on their left side, though Zac Ashworth has stepped up to the plate admirably as a temporary backup option for established first-teamer Conor Townsend.

At this stage, Rahman is willing to leave Stamford Bridge once again and is only considering options from the English second tier despite enquiries from teams in France and Germany.

The ball isn’t firmly in his court at this stage though, with his current club likely to play a big role in a potential transfer.

The Verdict:

Rahman is more likely to win a starting spot in Berkshire and this is why a return to his former side may be the best option for the 28-year-old at this stage.

In fairness, there’s a real opportunity for him to be competing at the right end of the division if he did arrive at The Hawthorns – but would he force his way past Townsend in the pecking order and keep his place?

Perhaps not – and he’d certainly have a better chance of keeping Guinness-Walker at bay despite the ex-AFC Wimbledon man’s reasonably decent start to life under Ince.

Looking at this potential deal from the Royals’ point of view, he would probably play a more positive role at wing-back than he did as a more defensive player last season, because he did reasonably well when given the freedom to get forward during 2021/22.

Some would argue he shouldn’t return because of how poor the defence was last term – but in a different system – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him record quite a few assists along with fellow wing-back Andy Yiadom.