Highlights Nigel Pearson's willingness to give young players a chance was a positive aspect of his reign as Bristol City manager.

Despite sitting just five points away from the play-off places, Pearson was sacked due to inconsistency preventing the team from challenging for promotion.

While users may be unhappy with Pearson's sacking, the situation at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday highlights the stability and financial support provided by the Lansdown family.

Bristol City are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Nigel Pearson.

The Robins parted company with Pearson following the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City last week, with the 60-year-old departing Ashton Gate after just over two-and-a-half years in charge.

Some City supporters were disappointed by the decision to dismiss Pearson with the club sitting just five points from the play-off places, and he had overseen progress on and off the pitch during his tenure.

One of the main positives of Pearson's reign was his willingness to give young players a chance, with the likes of Alex Scott, Tommy Conway and Sam Bell establishing themselves in the first team, and Scott joined Premier League side Bournemouth for £25 million this summer.

Inconsistency had prevented the Robins from challenging for the play-offs in recent years under Pearson, but while they remained slightly unpredictable in the early weeks of the season, they looked set to be among the top six contenders this campaign.

Curtis Fleming took caretaker charge for the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with Rob Dickie's second half strike securing all three points, moving City up to 11th in the table.

Championship Table (As it stands November 5th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 15 2 23 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22 11 Bristol City 15 0 21 12 Middlesbrough 15 -1 21 13 Stoke City 15 -2 20 14 Swansea City 15 2 19 15 Birmingham City 15 -1 19 16 Watford 15 0 18

John Eustace, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones, Liam Manning and Frank Lampard have all been linked with the vacant managerial position as the search for Pearson's successor continues.

While City fans may be unhappy with Pearson's sacking, they should look to the problems at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday before calling for the Lansdown family to sell the club.

What is the situation at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday?

It was another turbulent week for Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, with off-the-field events once again dominating the headlines at both clubs.

Reading were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL on Wednesday for the "continued non-payment of monies owed to HMRC".

The club have "defaulted in relation to the amount owed to HMRC for September and October 2023" and are currently under a registration embargo, as well as a fee restriction.

Proceedings against owner Dai Yongge are also continuing "following the failure to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account", with a hearing set to take place at the end of November, while the club was hit with a second winding-up petition this week.

The Royals currently sit bottom of the League One table, eight points from safety after a four-point deduction, but there could be some positive news on the horizon as former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly looking into buying the club.

Wednesday, meanwhile, were promoted to the Championship last season, but it has been a turbulent few months at Hillsborough.

Promotion-winning manager Darren Moore left in June after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, and his replacement, Xisco Munoz, was sacked last month after the club made the worst start to a season in their history.

There have been protests against Chansiri this season, and an interview with The Star on Monday, he asked supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and they are now nine points from safety after their defeat to the Robins on Saturday.

Should the Lansdown family sell Bristol City?

While the Lansdown family should not be immune from criticism, and the decision to sack Pearson was certainly controversial, Robins fans must be cautious before turning on the Lansdown family.

City are an incredibly well run and stable club, in contrast to the likes of Reading and Wednesday, and the current owners have proven that they are willing to spend in the transfer market.

The Robins broke their transfer record to sign Tomas Kalas from Chelsea for £8 million in 2019, while the likes of Han-Noah Massengo (£7.2 million), Famara Diedhiou (£5.3 million) and Nakhi Wells (around £5 million) have all arrived for big money in recent years.

It can be questioned whether that money has always been spent wisely, but there is no doubt that the Lansdown family have provided their managers with backing in the transfer market.

Financial fair play restrictions limited Pearson's ability to spend, but he recruited Jason Knight from Derby County and Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen for £2 million each this summer, once again underlining the owners' commitment to the club.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Chairman Jon Lansdown addressed the backlash to Pearson's sacking, and he explained that the board felt change was needed in order to enable the Robins to challenge for promotion this season.

"I’m not surprised there’s a strong reaction, we’ve got really passionate fans," Lansdown said, via Bristol City’s X account.

"Nigel is very likeable, he’s very honest, he’s forthright and I can see why people relate to that.

"It’s what makes our supporters great.

"They are really passionate, they are really invested in their club.

"I know on Saturday, and going forward, they’ll be fully behind the team and if they’re annoyed at me or whatever else, that’s fine because they’ll be behind the team and showing that same passion when they’re on the pitch.

"Ultimately, everything we do is for the benefit of the club, and in terms of wanting to get to the Premier League and be positive, it’s because I believe we’ve got a good squad.

"It’s probably one of the best since I’ve been involved, we’ve got a few injury issues and things at the moment, but that’s genuinely the reason to do it because I think it’s the best chance at success."

That kind of ambition should be applauded, and it is clear to see that City's owners remain fully focused on helping the club reach the Premier League.

Of course, it is difficult to say whether Pearson's sacking was the correct decision until a replacement is found, and the board must get this appointment right.

But with discontent increasing towards the Lansdown family, Robins supporters should be careful what they wish for before protesting against the current regime.