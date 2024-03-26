Highlights Clubs interested in Chippenham Town's Dan Ellison for a bargain price and potential sell-on clause.

Reading, QPR, Blackpool and Leyton Orient are considering making a move for Chippenham Town centre-back Dan Ellison in the summer window.

Dan Ellison’s career so far

The 18-year-old is not a name that many fans will know, as he has come through the ranks with the National League South side.

Ellison has featured regularly for the Bluebirds this season, and he has also chipped in with four league goals, as his side sit in mid-table in the sixth tier of English football.

He also had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday back in December, but no move to Hillsborough materialised.

Dan Ellison transfer latest

The way the youngster has performed this season appears to have attracted attention, as Mirror reporter Dan Marsh has revealed that several clubs are considering offering the teenager a Football League opportunity - and he looks set to be available for a bargain price.

“Chippenham Town defender Dan Ellison being pursued by clubs. They are after 10k + a 20% sell-on clause to do business. Reading are keen but can't sign 18yo due to terms of embargo. QPR, Leyton Orient and Blackpool are also admirers.”

Clearly, the fee is next to nothing for professional clubs, although, as outlined above, the Royals will need to sort their off-field issues before they can make a move to bring Ellison in.

There was positive news on that front today, as it was stated that a US consortium has entered a period of exclusivity to buy the League One side, and there is hope that the deal will be finalised by May. If that was to happen, they would expect to be in a position to be active in the market once the window opens this summer.

From Chippenham’s perspective, a sell-on is likely to be imperative, as that could see them landing a substantial sum further down the line if Ellison does go on to prove himself in the Football League, and then secures another switch.

There is talent in the lower leagues

We’ve seen over the years that you don’t have to follow the path of being an academy player and progressing to the first-team to make it in English football.

There’s plenty of talent in non-league, with Jamie Vardy the most obvious success story in the past decade, and Ellison is another who clubs seem to think will be able to handle the step up.

Whether he can remains to be seen, but it would be a fantastic chance for the youngster, and one you would expect him to take if a formal offer does arrive from a club.

Of the clubs mentioned as potential destinations, it’s highly likely that Ellison will be viewed as one for the future wherever he goes.

So, the immediate priority would be to adapt to life as a professional footballer, impress in training and then try to make his mark on the XI in the years to come.

On paper, QPR would be the most attractive option to Ellison right now, as they are in the Championship, although Marti Cifuentes' men have work to do to ensure they don’t drop to the third tier, with Blackpool, Reading and Orient.