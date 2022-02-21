Reading and Huddersfield Town potentially on alert as Leeds United transfer stance emerges

Premier League outfit Leeds United are actively ‘working on’ strengthening their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who revealed this transfer newsbite to Give Me Sport.

The Whites have targeted numerous midfielders in their quest to strengthen this area, with Kalvin Phillips being the subject of a reported £55m bid from West Ham United last month and Marcelo Bielsa’s men needing more depth regardless of whether the England international remained at Elland Road or not.

One man they heavily pursued during the summer was Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, sustaining their intense interest until the deadline and launched several bids in desperate attempts to lure him away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

He signed a new deal with the Terriers back in September to extend his stay until 2025 – but that seemingly hasn’t deterred the top-tier outfit who were still reported to be monitoring his situation according to a report from TEAMtalk last week.

Another man thought to have been on their radar was Reading’s John Swift, who has recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 31 league appearances so far this season and has been the second-tier side’s most crucial asset going forward.

His contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expires in the summer and with that, the Whites could secure a bargain deal for the 26-year-old as they look to maximise their value for money in their quest to become an established top-tier side.

Unfortunately for both the Royals and Huddersfield, Leeds have identified their midfield area as one they desperately need to strengthen with reporter O’Rourke saying to Give Me Sport: “I think midfield will be a key position for Leeds to strengthen in the summer and it’s something they’re actively working on.”

The Verdict:

Considering how interested they were in O’Brien in the summer, it would be no surprise to see the top-flight club push for a move once again and this may be the ideal step up for O’Brien with the 23-year-old able to remain in Yorkshire.

The midfielder has spent his entire professional career in the county, so he may look to push for a move at some point if he feels he’s ready to take the step up. He certainly looks a classy player, so it may not be too long before he moves up to the Premier League, with or without the Terriers.

Financially though, a move for Swift would make sense if they are looking for someone who can play in a more advanced role, because there’s no chance of his current side being promoted and he looks almost certain to leave Berkshire at the end of this term in a bid to further his career.

He would certainly add goals to their side and his set-piece ability will also be of great value, though whether he comes may depend on whether Bielsa remains at Elland Road with the Argentine said to admire the former England youth international.

It may also depend on the type of midfielder they want. Swift can sit deep – but he isn’t exactly a player who’s going to break up the player and if he doesn’t have a more physical player alongside him – the Whites’ midfield could easily be overrun.