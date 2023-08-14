Reading are interested in a deal for Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says the Royals are one of several League One clubs to have enquired about the availability of the 23-year-old.

Cooper still to establish himself at Swansea

Having come through the youth ranks with the Swans, Cooper is yet to make himself a regular feature for the club at first-team level.

To date, the centre back has made just 11 appearances for the club since signing his first professional contract back in March 2018.

Instead, much of his footballing experience has been developed during loan spells further down the leagues, previously turning out for the likes of Yeovil Town, Newport County and Swindon Town.

Cooper's most recent loan spell then saw him spend the second half of last season with Forest Green Rovers, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from League One.

Now however, it seems as though Cooper himself, could soon be set to make a return to the third-tier of English football.

Reading make their move

According to this latest update from Witcoop, Reading have now asked the question about the possibility of a deal to sign Cooper before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

However, the Royals could yet face competition from elsewhere, in the battle to secure the services of the former Wales Under 21 international.

It is thought that several of Reading's League One rivals are also showing an interest in the prospect of a deal for the 23-year-old.

Currently, there is just a year remaining on Cooper's contract with Swansea, although the Championship side do have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

As a result, the Swans do have some scope to negotiate with the likes of Reading when it comes to agreeing on any potential move for Cooper.

Busy summer for Reading

It has certainly been an eventful period for Reading off the pitch this summer.

The club have had to deal with transfer embargoes and a winding up order, in the wake of the financial issues that led to a points deduction which significantly contributed to their relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season.

Despite that, the Royals have still made a number of signings in the transfer window, with Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith, Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage, Harlee Dean and David Button all among those to have made the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

On the pitch, things have been distinctly mixed for Reading under new manager Ruben Selles.

While a 4-0 thumping of Millwall in the League Cup highlighted the potential at the club, 1-0 defeat to Peterborough and Port Vale mean the Royals are still waiting to claim their first points of the League One season.

That is something they will be looking to change when Cheltenham Town, another side without a point so far, make the trip to face Reading on Tuesday night.