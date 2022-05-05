Reading ace opens up on his immediate future in Berkshire

Andy Rinomhota has revealed there is a real feeling of uncertainty regarding his Reading future, in conversation with Berkshire Live.

The 25-year-old, whose season has been hampered by a knee and an ankle injury, has featured 20 times for the Royals during this Championship campaign and has a contract that expires next month.

Rinomhota has been missing since mid-March and is unlikely to be back fit against Luton Town on Saturday, the final game of this second-tier season.

Proving to be an integral figure in the Reading midfield over the last few years, the Leeds-born midfielder could depart for free.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about his immediate future as his contract ticks down, Rinomhota said: “I don’t really know to be honest.

“There are still a lot of things which can happen. I’m not too sure myself and I can’t really explain any more in any detail.

“That’s as much as I know. There are discussions with the club but it’s a bit back and forth but we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks. I’m not saying I’m definitely leaving or anything like that. I’ve been happy at Reading over the past five or six years, have really enjoyed my time here and one way or another I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

The verdict

Rinomhota has been an important source of energy, athleticism and progression at the Select Car Leasing Stadium during his seven years with the Royals thus far.

The 25-year-old has proven to be an excellent pick-up from non-league club AFC Portchester, growing to emerge as one of the club’s more important players.

Rinomhota’s situation is not an uncommon one when looking at the wider Reading squad, with 14 players seeing their contracts expire next month.

Given his evident ability, potential to continue developing, and his uncertain situation, Rinomhota could be an excellent pick-up for a number of Championship clubs this summer.