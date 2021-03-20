Reading 1-1 QPR: FLW reports as Meite equaliser cancels out Dykes opener in battle of the hoops

Reading drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon, in a result that does the Royals no real favours in the race for promotion via the play-offs.

Lyndon Dykes put the visitors 1-0 up on the stroke of half-time before Yakou Meite levelled proceedings in the second half.

The result means that Paunovic’s side do still sit in sixth place, but Bournemouth have a game in hand on them in seventh and if they win, will oust the Royals in the top six.

The game was only two minutes old when the hosts had an early chance to open the scoring.

A cross into the box was only cleared by the R’s as far as Rinomhota who picked up the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box, he curled an effort at goal but it was deflected narrowly over the bar for a corner.

The Royals once again gave Warburton’s side a scare just five minutes later, when Joao found himself in space at the back post, he showed composure to take a touch and set himself, but his eventual shot was well blocked.

Moments later, the visitors had their first opportunity of the match when a short corner was played in low to Austin on the edge of the area, and he swung a strike low, wide and left of Rafael’s post.

It was Austin again who had another opportunity to score as the R’s broke and crossed from the right, Austin found the ball at his feet at the back post but skewed a half-volley across goal and wide of the right post.

The biggest chance of the first-half fell to Reading five minutes before half-time.

Ejaria did superbly to worm his way into the box down the left and picked out Olise who was free in the middle of the box, but he blazed his effort over from just 10 yards.

Though, the Royals were set to rue that guilt edged chance as just before the stoke of half-time, the R’s opened the scoring.

Ilais Chair did well to play in Lee Wallace in the box who evaded Tom Holmes, he then fired a pass into the middle of the box which found Dykes who tapped home.

Reading thought they’d found a way back into the game ten minutes into the second half as Meite’s shot on goal was saved by Dieng but Liam Moore followed it in and had tapped the ball in the net, but the official had his flag raised.

Though, two minutes later, the Royals did find the scoresheet and the equaliser they had been craving.

An excellent ball over the top from Rinomhota found Meite who cut inside past Dickie, and then fired the ball through Dieng’s legs to level proceedings.

Soon after, the Royals had a huge chance make it 2-1 as Lucas Joao latched onto a through ball from Ejaria, he rounded Dieng but somehow skewed his effort wide with the goal at his mercy.

QPR rallied in the latter stages of the game and with ten minutes to go, they had a serious opportunity to snatch a winner.

Wallace did amazingly down the left-flank to pick out an unmarked Stefan Johansen in the box, but his shot on goal was kept out by Rafaell.

Moments later, the R’s had another opportunity to get back on top as Dom Ball’s glancing header from Dickie’s centre drifted agonisingly wide.

Both teams looked to score the winner in the final few minutes but both sides weren’t able to find that killer edge in front of goal.