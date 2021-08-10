Reading 0-3 Swansea City: FLW reports as Swans ease past youthful Royals to progress to next round of Carabao Cup

Russell Martin picked up his first win as Swansea City manager as his Swans side secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Reading to seal a spot in round two of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Joel Latibeaudiere, Ben Cabango and Joel Piroe sealed the victory for the Welsh outfit at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Martin named a relatively experienced squad in comparison to Veljko Paunovic’s Reading with 17 of the 18 players involved in the Royals squad having come through academy, as they handed debuts to young trio Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Claudio Osorio and Kian Leavy.

As for Swansea, experienced heads like Matt Grimes, Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton and Jake Bidwell all featured from the start.

It was Swansea City who dominated the possession in the early advances with it clear that Russell Martin’s philosophies were starting to rub off on the players.

In the 17th minute, Swansea took the lead as Yan Dhanda whipped in a ball from a corner which was headed in at the back post by Joel Latibeaudiere, despite Luke Southwood’s best attempts to claw it away.

The Welsh side continued to assert their authority on the youthful Royals and nearly added to their early goal through debutant Joel Piroe but for an impressive reflex save from Luke Southwood.

The former PSV striker received the ball in the 16-yard box, pivoted to evade the Royals defender and lashed a strike on goal but the Royals keeper was there to palm it away.

In a first-half that was dominated by the away side, Reading did start to show a glimmer of positivity in the last ten minutes of the opening 45.

Just before half-time, Royals debutant Kian Leavy evaded three Swansea City players and found himself 35 yards out from goal with an opportunity to strike, but his effort ballooned over Steven Benda in the Swans goal.

As the second half began, once again it was the Swans who looked the more likely team to score and they very nearly did in the 59th minute but for another impressive stop from Luke Southwood in the Royals goal.

Swans forward Piroe picked the ball up on the Royals’ left and made his way past two Reading players, with the goal in sight he struck a fierce shot on goal but Southwood parried away expertly.

Though, just a minute later, Swansea managed to score another to enhance their lead.

Matt Grimes struck a corner in from the right hand-side and Jake Bidwell met it with his head but it was cleared off the line by Leavy, but Ben Cabango was on hand to nod it home.

The Swan extended their lead with little under 10 minutes to play as the Royals’ defence parted and Piroe latched onto a through ball before slotting the ball cooly past Southwood.

Just moments later, Piroe almost scored a second for him and a fourth for Swansea as he was fed the ball from the left, and then attempted to chip the keeper but Southwood did well to prevent him scoring.