In truth, the summer transfer window has not gone as planned from a Sunderland perspective.

The buoyant Black Cats finished their season in more than just a spot of positivity, having finished in the top-six while earning plaudits for a refreshing and expansive attacking approach during their first season back in the Championship following a four-year hiatus in League One.

And while they did go on to fall at the hands of eventual play-off winners Luton Town at the penultimate hurdle, that did little to dismantle the optimism and excitement up on Wearside.

However, the summer period has done just that.

In a window where Sunderland will have been desperate to source the requisite reinforcements to be even more competitive at the top end of the table this time around, the last few months have been underlined by extensive transfer sagas that have backed the club into a corner.

Of course, Ross Stewart has long clarified his willingness to not renew his terms at the Stadium of Light with just a year left before he would become available for nothing, and after much speculation, Sunderland are now set to move him on right at the death with a switch to Southampton imminent.

As per Sky Sports' Keith Downie, the Stewart sale will see Black Cats net a total of £10m through an initial £8m fee and a subsequent £2m in guaranteed add-ons, but that will not do much to restore the mood among fans unless the club source a real top replacement.

If the potential departures of at least one, and maybe multiple, attackers and the search for their replacements were not issues enough for the North East club, a recent revelation pertaining to Jack Clarke offers them a fresh problem on deadline day.

How does Jack Clarke feel about Sunderland's transfer stance on him?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the winger is unhappy that the club restricted him from potentially moving on this summer.

It is believed that Clarke was promised that he would be allowed to depart Sunderland if an offer of £10m was to arrive, and O'Rourke says that Burnley's bid was even north of that valuation.

As such, both the player and agent Ian Harte are far from pleased with how Sunderland have managed the transfer interest that he rightly earned following a remarkable campaign.

O'Rourke claims that Sunderland forked out a mere £750k outlay to take Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, so of course, Burnley's bid would have represented a monumental profit just a year on.

Among others, Clarke is also said to be displeased at the current trajectory of Sunderland, who could yet sign off two significant player departures to Southampton today in the form of the aforementioned Stewart alongside Patrick Roberts.

Roberts is yet another one of Tony Mowbray's players to have an uncertain future and has been subjected to a £5m total bid from the Saints.

Is Sunderland's Jack Clarke right to be unhappy with the club?

Make no mistake about it, Clarke's reaction to Sunderland's management of his own transfer saga is more than justified.

If promises were outlined in the first place, they should simply be kept and Sunderland have really risked damaging squad morale with this stance, while it will be interesting to see just how committed to the cause Clarke is in the aftermath.

He is also well within his rights to be unhappy with the player sales that Sunderland are sanctioning as it is reflective of the club's ambition, leaving them with little chance of restoring or even trumping last term's success on the pitch if both Stewart and Roberts go.

They are still yet to replace Amad Diallo too, after he shone while on loan from Manchester United.

All things considered then, Sunderland's state of play at present is antithetical given where they should really be as a club after what they have achieved in the last year or so.

Clarke, a player who is of top-end Championship quality at the very least, absolutely should be unhappy with just that.