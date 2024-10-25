This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ian Holloway has been handed the managerial role at Swindon Town today following the sacking of Mark Kennedy on Friday morning.

The Robins were looking for a new manager, and it was reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke that Holloway was said to be the leading contender for the role, having not managed any club since 2020.

That was Grimsby Town, but Holloway's career as a manager began back with Bristol Rovers in 1996, where he’d spent many years as a player. Holloway made an immediate impression with his infectious energy as a young coach.

His first tenure at QPR then followed and later with Plymouth Argyle, where he embraced a free-flowing style, which earned him further respect, while his time with Leicester City proved challenging amid off-pitch issues.

His most notable achievement then came with Blackpool, leading the Seasiders to the Premier League in 2010 with a vibrant, attacking style that captivated fans and neutrals alike. Despite relegation, Holloway's Blackpool side showcased his commitment to adventurous football.

After Blackpool, Holloway had mixed spells at Crystal Palace, where he guided them to the Premier League in 2013, and Millwall, where his impact was less enduring. Known for his memorable quotes and a unique approach to man-management, Holloway’s later stints at QPR again, Grimsby, and another return to Bristol Rovers didn’t match his earlier highs but kept him as a prominent figure in the EFL.

The verdict as Ian Holloway returns to management with Swindon Town

Holloway’s last managerial role ended over four years ago, and though it lacked the highs of his earlier career, Swindon fans will hope that he still has the capacity to turn the club around in League Two.

He was appointed merely hours after the news of Kennedy's departure from the County Ground was confirmed. We spoke to Swindon Town fan Ben Nicholls to get his reaction to Holloway's return to management in replacing Kennedy.

He said: "Let's start with Mark Kennedy, where it's been a bit of a whirlwind few hours for the club.

"I think the sacking was quite predictable and the club was, sort of, drifting.

"I feel sorry for Mark, because he's obviously had a personal tragedy in his life and he comes across as a lovely man as well; it's just not worked.

"Ian Holloway in, and I think ideally that the club could have done with a steady Eddie.

"He's not that and I think he could go one of two ways.

"He's from the west country himself and he understands the club, its history, its traditions — obviously, by being local.

"He knows all about the place, and obviously that is a positive. He's capable of pulling the club out of the doldrums and up the leagues.

"He could push us to mid-table or further beyond, but he is also capable of taking us down.

"I think we ideally could've done with a steady Eddie, but it is what it is.

"Whatever it is going to be, I know for the next six-to-seven months that it's not going to be dull at Swindon.

"It never is, so, to be quite honest, Holloway and Swindon Town is probably a good match up.

"Both the club and he himself are just insane, so it's going to be fun now, whatever happens.

"It's going to be interesting going ahead from here."

Ian Holloway's record in management

Whether it was as a manager or pundit, Holloway's passion, resilience, and unwavering love for the game always shone through, and he has the man-management skills to pick this Swindon group up and galvanise them.

The Gloucestershire boy's new club is only a short distance from his hometown of Kingswood. He's spent a lot of time in his coaching career in that south-easterly region of the country, with Rovers and Plymouth Argyle on his CV as well.

The majority of his stints as manager have also come above the fourth tier, which bodes well for Swindon appointing the 61-year-old given his vast experience.

Ian Holloway's Championship management record Games in charge 443 Wins 153 Draws 125 Losses 165 Points per game 1.32 Source: Transfermarkt

The key questions will now be, whether he can guide them to safety, and if he can be a long-term option for Swindon to take them up to League One and beyond, potentially?