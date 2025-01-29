This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic are once again facing a battle to hold on to star goalkeeper Sam Tickle ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, Championship side Preston North End have set their sights on Tickle as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options, but their initial bid has been rejected by Wigan.

After coming through the Latics' academy, Tickle established himself as the club's number one goalkeeper last season, and he won the Player of the Year award following an excellent campaign, during which he kept 18 clean sheets in 52 games.

Tickle signed a new four-year contract at the Brick Community Stadium in the summer, and although Wigan have not made the progress up the League One table they would have hoped for this season, the 22-year-old has continued to impress on an individual level.

Sam Tickle's stats for Wigan Athletic this season (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Clean sheets 13 Goals conceded 29 Stats correct as of January 29, 2025

It was claimed that Tickle rejected a move to Arsenal in the summer, but reports in October suggested that he remains on the radar of the Gunners, as well as fellow Premier League giants Manchester United, and it now seems that Preston have joined the race the England Under-21 international.

Wigan Athletic fan pundit makes Sam Tickle, Preston North End claim

When asked for his reaction to news that Preston have had a bid rejected for Tickle, FLW's Wigan Athletic fan pundit Corey Bissell said that the goalkeeper could secure a more attractive move than Deepdale, and he admitted he would be surprised to see him depart this month.

"Regarding Sam Tickle and Preston, assuming that he doesn't have a release clause, personally I think you're looking at £5 million upwards for him," Corey said.

"That's why I don't see a January move happening for him, I don't think there's a team at the moment who desperately need a goalkeeper enough to spend that type of money, although Sam Tickle is obviously well worth that in my opinion.

"I think he's better than a move to Preston.

"I look at what Michael Cooper has done at Sheffield United after moving from Plymouth, and Sam Tickle is good enough to do that.

"I'd be looking more at the likes of Burnley if James Trafford moves to the Premier League, I could see them taking him, he is that good of a goalkeeper.

"I think he's better than a move to Preston, although respectfully, they are the level of club that are a solid Championship team and could be used as a stepping stone in his career.

"I don't see Sam Tickle leaving in January in all honesty, I don't think teams are willing to fork out that level of revenue on a goalkeeper in this winter window."

Preston North End could be set for Sam Tickle disappointment

With current number one Freddie Woodman's contract due to expire in the summer, Preston could soon be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, and it is easy to see why they have set their sights on Tickle.

Tickle is regarded as one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in the EFL, and it would be something of a coup if North End were able to convince him to make the move to Deepdale, but as Corey says, he seems unlikely to depart Wigan this month.

There are big question marks over whether Preston would be able to afford a deal for Tickle, but with midfielder Thelo Aasgaard in advanced talks over a switch to Luton Town, as exclusively revealed by FLW, the Latics will be reluctant to lose another of their star players so close to the deadline.