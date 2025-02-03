This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly closing in on the signing of Randers striker Tammer Bany.

That's according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, who claim that Bany is set to join West Brom for a fee of around £3.3 million, which would represent a club record sale for Randers.

Bany has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Randers this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions, and he is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in Danish football.

The 21-year-old has previously been the subject of interest from Celtic, Nantes, OH Leuven, Al Ahli and Rakow Czestochowa, and Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise are said to have made a bid for him earlier in the window, but he is now on his way to The Hawthorns, with a medical taking place in Madrid ahead of the deadline day switch.

Albion currently sit sixth in the Championship table, and Bany will become their third signing of the winter window after the arrivals of midfielder Isaac Price from Standard Liege and striker Will Lankshear on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd February) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 30 41 63 2 Sheffield United 30 20 61 3 Burnley 30 27 58 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 5 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

West Brom fan pundit reacts to imminent Tammer Bany arrival

When asked for his thoughts on the imminent signing of Bany, FLW's West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess admitted that he does not know too much about the striker, but he said he is pleased to see the club looking abroad for new additions.

"I can't say that I'd heard about Tammer Bany before we were linked with him this morning, but when you are linked with a player you've never heard of, there is a bit of excitement about it," Callum told FLW.

"It does seem like he's done quite well at Randers, but he's only just broken into their first-team.

"He seems like a creative player that Tony Mowbray would love to get his hands on, and with the likes of Isaac Price joining the club, there does seem to be a trend of looking for players who can create something out of nothing.

"Everyone will be hoping that Bany has got something about him and he can end up being another masterstroke for us in the foreign market, similar to the likes of Torbjorn Heggem.

"Previously we've complained about relying on tried and trusted players in England, with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton, and there was a disappointment that we weren't looking abroad to try and find gems as we used to be able to do so successfully.

"If he does come in and he's able to get Albion fans off their seats, it could end up being another great deal."

Tammer Bany deal could help to ease Josh Maja blow for West Brom

West Brom were dealt a huge blow last month when Josh Maja, who is their top scorer this season with 12 goals, was ruled out for a few months with a leg injury, so strengthening the forward line has been a priority for the club in the latter stages of the window.

After winning the race to sign Lankshear on loan last week, Bany is another exciting addition for the Baggies, and while both are unproven at Championship level, they could thrive under the guidance of Mowbray, who has a strong track record of developing young players.

Bany will need time to adapt to the second tier, but if he is able to fulfil his potential at The Hawthorns, he could be the man to fire Albion to promotion and potentially make them a big profit in the future.