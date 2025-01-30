This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is set to be a busy end to the January transfer window for Blackburn Rovers, and Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed is one player reportedly on their radar.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn have made a surprise loan enquiry about Mohamed, who has fallen out of favour at Nantes this season.

Mohamed, who has featured 45 times for Egypt at international level and scored 13 times, initially joined the French side on loan from Galatasaray in July 2022, and the move was made permanent the following summer after he scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 51 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 27-year-old netted eight goals and registered two assists in 29 games last term, but despite the fact that Nantes have struggled towards the bottom of Ligue 1 this season, his game time has been limited.

Mohamed has scored just three goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances this season, with only four of those coming from the start, and he is reportedly being offered to Premier League and Championship clubs ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Blackburn currently sit seventh in the table, just two points from the play-off places, but they have lost six of their last nine league games, and manager John Eustace said that the club are "very close" to completing a couple of new signings, with Cesena striker Augustus Kargbo believed to be nearing a move to Ewood Park.

Championship table (as it stands 30th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 56 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 7 Blackburn Rovers 29 4 42 8 Bristol City 29 3 41

Blackburn Rovers urged to seal Mostafa Mohamed deal but doubts raised over it happening

When asked for his thoughts on the potential signing of Mohamed, FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Simon Middlehurst said that the Egypt international would be a good addition for the club, but he admitted he has doubts over whether a deal is achievable.

"A new striker before Monday is massively vital, not even just to challenge Gueye and Ohashi, but generally we are lacking that finishing touch," Simon told Football League World.

"Obviously with Szmodics going in the summer, there was a big worry about where our goals were going to come from.

"We've punched massively above our weight this season in regard to our league position, which is great.

"If we got a striker in, even if it's just until the end of the season and then we can reassess and bring someone in permanently, that would be great.

"Mostafa Mohamed has scored goals in Turkey previously as well, so it would be a great signing.

"Can I see us pulling it off? Probably not.

"I think we're really shooting from the hip with this one, if we get it, then great, but I can't see it happening.

"A striker nonetheless would be massively important."

Blackburn Rovers must back John Eustace before transfer deadline

Eustace has done an outstanding job to keep Blackburn in play-off contention this season, but with their form stalling in recent weeks, new additions are desperately needed before the end of the transfer window, particularly in the forward areas.

As Simon says, Mohamed had a decent record during his time in Turkey, scoring 17 goals in 58 games for Galatasaray, and he has performed well for Nantes overall, despite falling down the pecking order this season.

Mohamed would help to add quality to Rovers' forward line, but even if the club are unable to secure a deal for him, they must ensure they support Eustace with the signing of at least one new striker before the deadline.