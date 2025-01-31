This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is set to be a busy end to the January transfer window for Blackburn Rovers as manager John Eustace looks to bolster his squad, and strengthening in the forward areas is a priority for the club.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn have had an initial bid rejected for Hibernian winger Elie Youan, while they have also explored a move for Plymouth Argyle's on-loan winger Ibrahim Cissoko.

Youan has scored 21 goals and provided 19 assists in 94 games for Hibernian since making the move to Easter Road from St Gallen in 2022, with two of those goals coming this season, but Rovers have had their first offer knocked back for the 25-year-old.

Cissoko joined Plymouth on loan from Toulouse in the summer, and he has scored three goals and registered two assists in 15 appearances for the Pilgrims this season, but he has missed much of the last few months with injury, and his time at Home Park could be cut short before the end of the window.

Blackburn currently sit seventh in the Championship table, just two points from the play-off places, but they have lost six of their last nine league games, and Eustace has confirmed that the club are "very close" to completing a couple of transfer deals.

Championship table (as it stands 30th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 56 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 7 Blackburn Rovers 29 4 42 8 Bristol City 29 3 41

Blackburn Rovers fan pundit on Elie Youan and Ibrahim Cissoko speculation

When asked for his reaction to reports linking Youan and Cissoko with a move to the club, FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Simon Middlehurst admitted that he would be pleased to see either player arrive at Ewood Park given the desperate need for reinforcements in the wide areas.

"To be honest, I wouldn't mind either," Simon said.

"Cissoko from Plymouth would be good because he's got experience within the Championship, but if it was Youan, I think the standard of the Scottish Premiership is not too far off the Championship, so either or would be good.

"We do need wingers massively.

"At the start of the transfer window, a lot of Blackburn fans said that a striker and a winger were absolutely paramount.

"In regard to targeting better quality players, we have 10 players out injured, so if we get them back fit and add a couple of new signings, I think we could definitely maintain the push until the end of the season."

Blackburn Rovers should prioritise Ibrahim Cissoko over Elie Youan

There are question marks over whether Youan or Cissoko would significantly boost Blackburn's play-off hopes, but the latter would be less of a gamble for Rovers.

Cissoko enjoyed an outstanding start to his time at Home Park, producing a particularly memorable display as he scored twice in the 3-1 win over Luton Town in September, and while he has struggled to maintain his early season form, he has at least shown that he can deliver at Championship level.

As Simon says, bringing in a new winger before Monday's deadline is crucial for Rovers, but they must also ensure they sign a striker amid links to Cesena's Augustus Kargbo and Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed.