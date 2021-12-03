Reach starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Coventry City this weekend

West Brom will be looking to end a four game winless run when they travel to face Coventry City tomorrow afternoon.

With the Sky Blues just two places and one point behind the Baggies, it’s a huge game for both as they look to push for promotion this season.

Despite Albion’s decent position, the pressure is building on Valerien Ismael, with the support becoming increasingly frustrated by the style of play the team are producing.

Nevertheless, the former Barnsley chief is likely to stick to what he knows, and here we predict what XI Albion will go with for the clash in the Midlands…

Firstly, even though the Baggies are stuttering right now, they remain strong defensively, so keeper Sam Johnstone and a back three of Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke will remain, along with wing-back duo Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend, who have been impressive this season.

Going forward though, there are big problems for Ismael.

In midfield, he is having to do without Robert Snodgrass through an apparent injury, whilst Jayson Molumby and Jake Livermore are both suspended for this game.

Therefore, unless the boss wants to turn to Quevin Castro, who is in the U23s but has rarely made the squad this season, he will have to put someone out of position.

It seems unlikely Castro will get the nod, so centre-back Semi Ajayi or winger Adam Reach seem the most obvious candidates. And, with Albion lacking quality on the ball generally, you would expect Reach to start as he has more composure than Ajayi.

Up top, Matt Phillips’ absence means it’s three from four really, and Jordan Hugill could be handed a surprise start.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The big man has struggled since joining and many fans won’t him in the XI but he is the only natural target man, which could be important in a tough game against Coventry.

If Hugill leads the line, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant could play off him, which means Grady Diangana is on the bench.

With Ismael regularly making attacking subs on the hour mark, having someone with Diangana on the bench also gives them a genuine game-changer for this big game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.