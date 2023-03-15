West Brom will be striving to inflict further pressure on the Championship's top-six places when they visit Cardiff City this evening.

The Baggies have won three out of their last four games to position themselves four points outside of the play-off positions and could cut the gap further this evening in Wales.

As for the Bluebirds, they have upped it a gear slightly under Sabri Lamouchi, winning three of their last five league games and winning their last two home games.

There is certainly consistency in Carlos Corberan's team selections thus far, however, there are still a few decisions to be made ahead of this evening's game.

Here, we take a look at how the Baggies could line up in South Wales tonight in what is a game that could have a big impact at both ends of the Championship table...

Josh Griffiths has impressed recently in the absence of Alex Palmer and is likely for another start against the Bluebirds and it will be interesting to see who is preferred when the 26-year-old returns to full fitness.

Darnell Furlong seems the most logical choice at right-back, with his energy, one-on-one defensive abilities and attacking endeavour being there for all to see in recent weeks.

At left-back, Conor Townsend will likely continue in the starting XI, with the experienced defender being another who brings real energy to the full-back position.

Dara O'Shea will likely partner up with Erik Pieters as a central defensive duo, with the pair complementing each other very well.

Another pairing that works well together is Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby as a holding midfield duo, with both players bringing something different to the table.

Jed Wallace will likely continue in his role on the right wing and Marc Albrighton could be brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Adam Reach.

It would be no surprise if John Swift operates more centrally as an advanced midfielder.

Daryl Dike is the obvious shout for the striking role, with the athletic forward in good goalscoring form at the moment and brings so much to West Brom's frontline.