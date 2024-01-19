Highlights Key takeaways:

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming for an uptake in form on the road when they travel to East Anglia to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies have stuttered away from The Hawthorns in recent times with back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Swansea City damaging their automatic promotion hopes, but they have kept themselves in contention for the play-offs with a consistent run of positive form on home soil.

Albion find themselves sitting in 5th place heading into their clash with the Canaries, and three points in Norfolk would pile the pressure on Leeds United, who sit just a place above Carlos Corberan’s outfit.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

As always, the beginning of the new year presents challenges to the former Huddersfield Town coach as the Baggies deal with a number of key absentees, but the 40-year-old will aim to continue the stellar job he has done so far in the West Midlands since arriving back in October 2022.

Here at Football League World, we predict the West Brom starting XI to take on Norwich this weekend.

GK: Alex Palmer

Starting off between the posts should be Palmer, who has completed every minute of league action so far this term.

The 27-year-old tops the clean sheet tally with 12 and will look to make it 13 at Carrow Road.

RB: Darnell Furlong

Despite enhanced competition, Furlong has solidified his spot at full-back and has started the last 13 consecutive Championship games.

After another solid performance against Rovers, he should retain his place.

CB: Cedric Kipre

Kipre once again was a colossus at the back against Blackburn and has acted like a new signing since working together with Corberan.

The Ivorian will be determined to deliver another excellent display and keep Albion resolute at the back.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Supporting Kipre once again should be Bartley, who completed another 90 minutes of Championship action last weekend.

With the defensive line such a shining light under Corberan, it is difficult to see this partnership changing.

LB: Conor Townsend

Rounding off the backline is set to be Townsend, who returned to the first team picture last weekend despite struggling to train the week prior.

The 30-year-old defender was seemingly back to his best against Blackburn and looks likely to have done enough to keep his spot.

CM: Alex Mowatt

Starting off in central midfield should be Mowatt, who has established himself as a first team mainstay since returning from Middlesbrough this summer.

The former Barnsley midfielder will be desperate to find the back of the net for the first time since September last year with the quality his left foot possesses.

CM: Okay Yokuslu

The central midfield duo looks set to feature Yokuslu, whose role will be to sit in deep and protect the back four.

The former Turkish international will have to read the game cleverly and be a nuisance in the number six role to stifle the Norwich forward line.

RW: Jed Wallace

Returning to the starting lineup could be Wallace, who featured off the bench for 13 minutes in the victory over Blackburn after recovering from an adductor issue.

There is doubt whether Wallace will be able to complete the full 90 minutes, but Albion will want their club captain back in the starting fold as quickly as possible.

LW: Brandon Thomas-Asante

A change in the forward area sees Thomas-Asante moved out to the left flank, despite the Ghanaian netting a brace at The Hawthorns last weekend.

Thomas-Asante spent the majority of his playing days at Salford City on the wing and is expected to do an effective job there with his sharp pace and clinical eye for goal.

AM: John Swift

Despite not having his best performance last weekend, Swift is still building himself back up to full fitness after some niggling issues with his calf.

Swift remains Albion’s second-best goalscorer this season with six strikes and will look to threaten the Norwich defence with some dangerous set-piece deliveries.

ST: Daryl Dike

Rounding off the XI is Dike, who could be in line to receive his first start in the second tier since April 2023.

The American looked impressively sharp on his return to the pitch against Blackburn and this weekend’s clash against Norwich seems the perfect opportunity for him to secure significant minutes under his belt for the first time in nine months.