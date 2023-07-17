Leeds United have agreed a £7 million fee for Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu to arrive at Elland Road as the first summer signing, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

According to a report earlier in the day from the Evening Standard, Leeds are the only club to show concrete interest in the 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

This interest was later confirmed by Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "Leeds United in advanced talks with Chelsea for Ethan Ampadu, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella. Permanent deal. Likely to be first senior signing of the summer."

However, the Whites were still said to face competition for his signing this summer, as they were not the only club monitoring his current situation with Chelsea.

The Welsh international had been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for pre-season, with the club set to fly out to the US for a tour of friendlies, but is now set to move to Leeds.

Who is Ethan Ampadu?

Ampadu has been with the Blues since he was 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

He has gone on to make just 12 appearances for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad consitently at Stamford Bridge.

Loan moves to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Sheffield United during their recent Premier League stint, and Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia have seen him earn plenty of opportunities at senior level.

The 22-year-old has notched up just shy of 200 career games already, with 44 of those coming for the Welsh national team.

Ampadu is versatile and has played most of his career for club and country as a defensive-midfielder or centre-back.

He also has just one-year remaining on his current Chelsea contract, which could see them cash-in on him this summer in order to not lose him as a free agent in 2024, if no renewal at Stamford Bridge is on the cards this season.

Whats the latest in Leeds' pursuit of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu?

Phil Hay has revealed that an agreement between the twp clubs has now been reached, he said: "Leeds United and Chelsea reach agreement over a deal for Ethan Ampadu. Initial fee of around £7m with add-ons attached. Clears the way for a medical and for Ampadu to become the club's first signing of the summer."

Hay wrote explained that "a medical will follow in due course" for the versatile Welshman to join Leeds from their bitter rivals.

Ampadu played 35 games in all competitions for Spezia last season, with most games coming as a centre-back. The season prior, with Venezia, Ampadu racked up 30 appearances in all competitions and the majority came from a holding midfield role.

Is Ampadu a good signing for Leeds?

He is extremely versatile, but is also very experienced for his age, which is a major benefit, and the £7 million outlay is less than first reported, too.

Ampadu is likely going to be a midfield signing, with the player expressing his desire to play there more, as per Nizaar Kinsella.

With Leeds suffering from a dearth of options in midfield, it makes more sense for him to slot in there than at right-sided centre-back, where Leeds are also interested in recruiting further.

The Whites have lost Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Marc Roca from their options in the centre of the park, leaving just Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate to plug those gaps.