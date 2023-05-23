The Russell Martin era is almost upon us at Southampton as the recently relegated Saints look to rebuild for an immediate push back to the Premier League in the 2023-24 season.

The former Scotland international defender is set to swap Swansea City for St Mary's Stadium according to various reports amid his trip to the United States for talks with the Swans owners being cancelled.

When he arrives at Southampton, Martin will have a job on his hands to build a squad for next season as there's set to be plenty of interest in current Saints players from other clubs.

James Ward-Prowse is the most notable likely departure from the club, with the likes of Che Adams and Gavin Bazunu also linked with moves to Premier League clubs as well.

Then there is youngster Armel Bella-Kotchap, who is one of the club's most lucrative assets despite playing just 26 times since his arrival last summer, but Martin could have to prepare for life without him.

How long is Armel Bella-Kotchap contracted to Southampton for?

The Saints signed Bella-Kotchap from Bochum last summer until 2026, meaning that he still has three years left on his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

Sport Republic therefore have the power in their hands to accept and reject what they see fit for the German youngster, but relegation to the Championship has weakened their hand somewhat.

And if Bella-Kotchap wants to leave in order to retain his place in Germany's national setup, then they could have to accept an offer that is below what they had in mind for him if they were still in the top flight of English football.

What is the latest transfer news on Armel Bella-Kotchap?

Last week, German reporter Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt had made an enquiry into Bella-Kotchap, but they will not be able to afford a deal this summer with Southampton wanting in excess of €25 million (£21.7 million) for his services.

That will likely not put off other clubs though, with Sky Sports in England now reporting that three unnamed Premier League clubs are keen on snapping up the 21-year-old Paris-born centre-back this summer.

Alongside Frankfurt though, there are other German clubs keen on bringing Bella-Kotchap back to the country, with RB Leipzig named by Sky Sports as an admirer.

And with Leipzig having UEFA Champions League football guaranteed next season, that could be a move that is appealing to Bella-Kotchap should a bid come in from overseas.