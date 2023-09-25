Arsenal begin their EFL Cup campaign on Wednesday night with a short trip across London to face Premier League rivals Brentford.

Having qualified for the Champions League this season, the Gunners are entering this particular competition at the third round stage for the current campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side go into the game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday afternoon, that saw them extend their unbeaten start to this season to seven games in all competitions.

Brentford meanwhile, needed penalties to overcome League Two side Newport County in the second round of this competition, and they come into this on the back of consecutive defeats to Newcastle and Brentford.

As a result, there could be an opportunity here for Arsenal to start strongly in their quest for a trophy, although Arteta will likely want to find the rest balance in his selection, as he looks to ensure he also has his key players fit and available for other potential priorities this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Arsenal starting lineup Arteta could name for this EFL Cup with the Bees on Wednesday, using the 4-3-3 formation they often employ these days, right here.

11 Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

David Raya now looks as though he is establishing himself as the Gunners' number one, starting their last three games in Premier League and Champions League. Arteta though, will no doubt want to keep Ramsdale match sharp too, so this could be a good game to bring the England international in for.

10 Left-Back: Takehiro Tomiyasu

With Oleksandr Zinchenko having been Arsenal's regular starter again at left-back this season, you feel this may be an opportunity to give the Ukrainian a rest, with Japan international Tomiyasu proven to be a useful alternative for the Gunners in a game such as this.

9 Centre Back: Jakub Kiwior

Kiwior has not been a regular feature for Arsenal since joining the club from Spezia earlier this year, so a Cup game such as this looks a good time to get him some minutes, and give some of the club's other central defensive options a break.

8 Centre Back: Gabriel

With Jurrien Timber still absent with the injury he suffered on the opening day of the season, the Gunners do not have a huge amount of scope for rotation at centre back, so Gabriel may keep his place here, allowing the influential William Saliba a break, and protection from injury that proved costly for Arsenal last season.

7 Right-Back: Cedris Soares

Ben White has been an ever present this season for Arsenal on the right of their defence, so he could be another Arteta hands a break to here, which could allow for Cedric Soares to come in at right-back for his first senior minutes of the campaign.

6 Centre Midfield: Kai Havertz

Havertz is yet to really get going since his big money move from Chelsea in the summer, but having come off the bench against Spurs at the weekend, a chance from the start in a less high profile game than that, could make sense to try and help kick start the German's Arsenal career.

5 Centre Midfield: Jorginho

With Declan Rice being forced off with a back injury against Tottenham on Sunday, it is hard to imagine that he will feature against Brentford, meaning the man who replaced him in the derby, Jorginho, could be a good bet to take his place from the start here.

4 Centre Midfield: Mohamed Elneny

Elneny has returned to the matchday squad for Arsenal as an unused substitute in the Gunners' last two games, so he may now be in line for his first minutes of the season against Brentford, something which could also help to facilitate a break for club captain Martin Odegaard.

3 Left-Winger: Emile Smith-Rowe

Smith-Rowe has come off the bench in Arsenal's last two games for his first appearances since the Community Shield, so he could continue to build his match fitness with a start in this one on the left, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard unlikely to feature in the wake of their recent injury issues.

2 Centre Forward: Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal do not have a great deal of scope to rotate at centre forward right now, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus their only two recognised senior options in that position at the minute. With Nketiah having filled that role more recently, this could be a chance for him to get a break, and for Jesus to build up his minutes and provide a reminder of what he can do in that position, so we've going for the Brazilian to be given the nod to lead the line against the Bees.

1 Right-Winger: Reiss Nelson

Nelson is yet to start a game for Arsenal in any competition this senior, so he could be another fringe player who benefits from the chance to show what they can do in the cup competitions when the Gunners face Brentford. Indeed, the 23-year-old does have the ability to provide an attacking spark, and bringing him into the side would allow for a break another key Gunners player, in the form of Bukayo Saka.