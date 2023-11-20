Highlights Leeds United had a busy summer transfer window, making some shrewd signings while also losing several key players on loan due to previous decisions.

The decision to let Sam Greenwood move to Middlesbrough may be one that Leeds regrets, as he has been in excellent form and could be signed permanently for a small fee.

Greenwood's performances have caught the attention of many, and he has proved his worth with his contributions on the field. If he continues to excel, Leeds may end up regretting letting him go for such a low price.

Leeds United’s summer transfer window was a hectic one, with the club adjusting to life back in the Championship.

Like most clubs, there were positives and negatives. Managing to bring in the likes of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu look like shrewd moves, and keeping several key players was commendable.

However, it wasn’t all good, and the new owners had to pay the price for some bizarre decisions from the previous regime, notably including clauses that allowed several first-team players to leave on loan.

Robin Koch, Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra all departed on a temporary basis, and it could leave the Whites in a tricky position next summer.

As mentioned, there’s no blame on the current figures at Elland Road for that, as they had their hands tied from what went on in the past.

But, one call they may regret is letting Sam Greenwood move to Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old had been on the fringes at Leeds in the past, but it was still a surprise that the Yorkshire club sanctioned a switch to Boro, a side many expected to be in the mix for promotion as well.

In another unexpected twist, it was then revealed that the Teesside outfit have the chance to sign Greenwood for around £1.5m if they wish to make it permanent.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Such a fee is very little in the modern game, and it seems like a no-brainer for Boro to trigger that clause.

Greenwood’s form has been excellent in recent weeks, with his inclusion in the starting XI helping them turn things around after a dismal start.

The youngster has also made some big contributions, scoring four goals, including the only goal as they beat Leicester City last time out.

Such form has caught the eye, with ex-England international Ray Parlour claiming that Greenwood is destined to play at a ‘high level’, and there won’t be many arguing with him on that.

Boasting excellent technique, Greenwood is a constant threat from set-plays, and the free-kick against Leicester shows just how good he can be.

But, it’s not just dead balls, as he works hard, he keeps possession well, and he has footballing intelligence.

That’s why Leeds brought him to the club, and there were key figures who thought highly of Greenwood, but Daniel Farke clearly feels there are better options.

In fairness, the Whites aren’t exactly struggling without Greenwood, but the option to buy is certain to frustrate the club, as the attacker is already proving he is worth at least a few times that fee.

For Middlesbrough, it could turn out to be an outstanding bit of business, and they will hope Greenwood can continue his fine form as they look to continue to climb the table.

Given the summer Leeds had, few would have predicted that letting Greenwood go could turn out to be their biggest mistake, but that’s exactly what it will be if he maintains this run, and he ends up departing for just £1.5m.