Former Middlesbrough midfielder Ray Parlour believes that Middlesbrough would find it incredibly difficult to replace Emmanuel Latte Lath, amid rumours of the striker's untimely departure from Teesside.

While not necessarily with an eye to being a direct replacement, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in homegrown Peterborough talent Ricky-Jade Jones, alongside Championship strugglers Cardiff City.

Ricky-Jade Jones - League performance for Peterborough (as per Transfermarkt) Season (Age at end) Division Apps Goals Assists Minutes GA per 90 19/20 (17) League One 11 0 0 284 0.00 20/21 (18) League One 15 1 1 219 0.82 21/22 (19) Championship 18 0 2 657 0.27 22/23 (20) League One 26 3 0 945 0.29 23/24 (21) League One 43 9 4 2617 0.45 24/25 (22) League One 24 5 3 1743 0.41

With over 175 appearances for Posh at just 22-years-old, RJJ has been among the most exciting talents in League One for several years, and having also scored four times in this season's FA Cup, is well on course to have his best goalscoring campaign with the Cambridgeshire club.

But having yet to prove he is of Championship quality whatsoever, let alone of the caliber to join a promotion-chasing side such as Boro, would this be an underwhelming addition for Michael Carrick's side?

Ricky-Jade Jones is not a "ready-made replacement" says Ray Parlour

Speaking to NetBet Online Casino, former Arsenal, England and Middlesbrough midfielder Ray Parlour suggested that if both of the aforementioned dealings do come to fruition, the North Yorkshire side would still need to bolster their attack further, in order to fully replace their beloved Ivorian forward.

“Latte Lath leaving would be a big blow to Boro in their promotion chase, but the only way to offset this is to bring in a ready-made replacement who is scoring goals and will know the League.

“Ricky-Jade Jones has scored six goals in League One and looks a good striker.

“I do think, though, Boro may need to add more than this to replace Latte Lath in the long term, but Jade Jones does have the ability to score goals and can fit in quickly.”

A realistic viewpoint from Parlour, who acknowledges that while the Peterborough striker's addition at the Riverside is unproblematic on its own, the timing would create an expectation for him to prove a like-for-like replacement.

Latte Lath has been a revelation in the North East, netting 26 times in his first 56 Championship appearances. However, having recently been linked with a £16 million move to MLS side Atlanta United, the funds raised by the striker's departure may be simply too good to turn down.

Ricky-Jade Jones is ready to step up a level

Having been born in the city, the forward has incredibly deep routed ties to his current club. Despite this, his interest from above combined with the club's unusually non-existent promotion push, it appears as though his time at London Road is coming to a close.

While Jones' contract does technically expire in the summer, due to his age and having been on Posh's books since the age of seven, Peterborough have the rare protection of a tribunal-decided fee if he does stay until the summer.

RJJ's most impressive attribute is his speed. In 2024, he was recorded as being the fastest player in world football, according to Tribuna.

While this attribute, common among young talents, has always been his most eye-catching, the fact that he is seemingly improving his end-product year-on-year suggests that he could be an incredibly worthwhile investment in certain tactical setups.

The consensus is that if and when RJJ does return for another bite of the Championship cherry, it should ideally be in unpressurised circumstances.

Middlesbrough are reportedly echoing that sentiment, as according to the Middlesbrough Gazette, Boro have 'scouted Peterborough striker Ricky Jade Jones, but have no concrete interest in signing the 22-year-old at this time.'

Jones' rise up the pyramid appears inevitable, but the 22-year-old may have to wait until the summer to find him, and his boyhood club, the right deal.