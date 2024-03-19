Highlights Middlesbrough's current campaign has been inconsistent after their near play-off success last year.

Fans are nostalgic for the glory days of Boro's Premier League runs and European success.

Ray Parlour fondly recalls his time at Boro and laments not winning a trophy despite strong cup performances.

After coming so close to the play-off final last season, the 2023/24 Championship campaign has proven to be an inconsistent one as far as Middlesbrough are concerned.

It's been seven years since the Reds were last in the Premier League after competing in the top flight for just a solitary season under Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew, which has left supporters longing for the days when Boro were a force to be reckoned with in the top flight and on the continent.

That came in the early to mid-2000s, when the club spent a period of 11 unbroken seasons in the top division, as well as achieving an EFL Cup success over Bolton Wanderers in 2004, a seventh-place finish in the following campaign and a run to the UEFA Cup Final after back-to-back stints in a major European competition for the very first time.

Ray Parlour reflects on his Middlesbrough career

Across the aforementioned period, many high-profile players were acquired at The Riverside Stadium as Boro looked to continuously progress on and off the pitch, with lifelong fan Steve Gibson bankrolling the club as he continues to currently do so.

After finishing 11th in 2003/04, Steve McClaren added to a squad that included the likes of current England boss Gareth Southgate, Gaizka Mendieta, and Yakubu with the acquisition of Ray Parlour on a free transfer, following his release from Arsenal after their 'Invincibles' campaign.

The 'Romford Pele' would go on to make 60 appearances for Boro across all competitions in a three-year period, which included four in their run to the UEFA Cup Final, when they were defeated 4-0 by Sevilla in Eindhoven.

Ray Parlour's Career In Numbers Apps Goals Assists Arsenal 457 31 27 Middlesbrough 60 - 1 Hull City (Loan) 15 - 1 Total 532 31 29 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet, Parlour reflected positively on his time with the Teessiders but revealed that he regretted they were not able to win a trophy while he was there despite impressive FA Cup and UEFA Cup runs.

“I had a great time playing for Middlesbrough,” he explained. “We had a super squad including Mark Viduka, Mark Schwarzer, Gaizka Mendieta, Stewart Downing, Gareth Southgate, Yakubu, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“We had quality all over the pitch and it showed by getting through to the semi-final of the FA Cup and also the final of the UEFA Cup.

“The cup form was good and it was such a shame we couldn’t get a trophy."

Ray Parlour praises Riverside Stadium support

Middlesbrough have always been known for their strong home support, and this was particularly evident during the aforementioned deep runs in cup competitions.

Many Boro fans will claim that the dramatic comeback victories over FC Basel and Steaua Bucharest in the UEFA Cup quarter-final and semi-finals produced the best atmospheres The Riverside Stadium have seen, as well as taking strong numbers on their travels, as Parlour was quick to reference.

Asked whether he enjoyed playing in front of The Riverside faithful, he said: “Absolutely. The fans were excellent. Our Cup home form was great and the support helped us get over the line, especially in the knock-out stages.

“We had some good wins at home in the Premier League, but the cups were our specialty. The crowd always got behind us and were always on our side. You can tell the passion they have as they turned up away in good numbers as well.”

Middlesbrough FC's current predicament

Despite their current league standing, Middlesbrough have still remained a strong competitor in cup competitions, as showcased this season when they made the EFL Cup semi-finals, before being defeated by Chelsea.

However, the club's main focus, in the long run, is to regain their top flight status, and with a highly-promising head coach at the helm in Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough are definitely on the right track when it comes to achieving their targets if stability over the former Manchester United man's position can be secured.