Middlesbrough have been backed for promotion by Ray Parlour, who has labelled star striker Chuba Akpom's form as "unbelievable" ahead of the Championship run-in.

Michael Carrick has led Boro through the Championship following his appointment in October, with the Teessiders only three points adrift of Sheffield United in second heading out of the March international break.

The Blades hold a game in-hand over Boro, yet their form has been inconsistent at a time Carrick's side are motoring on.

"Middlesbrough have been brilliant this year under Michael,” Parlour said, speaking to FairPlay.

"It’s always a gamble when you get a coach in as a manager, but I’m sure he’s got so much respect from the players considering what he’s achieved in his career."

Key for Boro has been Akpom, who has 24 goals in only 31 appearances this season, leaving him as the Championship's most influential individual when it comes to goals in 2022/23.

Parlour continued: "The players have certainly been doing their job – Chuba Akpom has been unbelievable recently and the goals he’s scored this season make him such an important player."

The race for automatic promotion in the Championship is firmly on, with Boro competing with Sheffield United for second, as Burnley continue to storm towards the title.

It might be that, for Boro, they end up in the play-offs, something that brings about a fresh challenge after a mammoth effort to enter the automatic promotion conversation.

That's something Parlour thinks they'll overcome, though.

The ex-Boro midfielder stated: "I think for Middlesbrough – because they were so far behind and have managed to catch up – they will remain in a good situation even if they don’t get second place.

"I’m sure there will be loads of twists and turns towards the end of the season. Let’s hope they manage to go up, because it would be great to see them back in the Premier League."

The Verdict

Akpom has been excellent for Boro this season. He and Carrick are the two big reasons why we are talking about the Teessiders in the automatic promotion conversation. Without their goals and management, Boro would have been nowhere near.

Akpom managing to continue his "unbelievable" form will be a deciding factor in the promotion race.

If at the end of the season he's scored another seven or eight goals, with Boro getting six wins, it might be that it's Carrick's side toasting promotion and leaving Sheffield United facing the play-offs.

