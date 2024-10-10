Middlesbrough sit two points outside the Championship play-off places after nine games and former player Ray Parlour believes Michael Carrick has the squad to sustain at least a top-six challenge in 2024/25.

A 2-1 defeat to Watford last weekend means the Teessiders' momentum has taken a hit as head into the October international break but there are certainly reasons to be cheerful for the Riverside faithful.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet Online Casino, Parlour shared his thoughts on Boro and their hopes for the rest of the season.

Michael Carrick can lead Middlesbrough to at least a top-six finish

The North East club are two points back from sixth-place Watford and five behind Sunderland in second.

Parlour has backed Carrick to lead them to at least a top six finish this term and perhaps more given the lack of a stand-out side in the second tier.

He said: "I believe Michael Carrick can lead Boro into the play-offs at the end of the season.

"They have a good enough squad to compete in the Championship as there isn’t a stand-out team this year, so just have to see out games to get the three points and go on a nice unbeaten run to cement their place in the top six."

Middlesbrough have missed Jonny Howson's experience

Boro have come out on the wrong side of some close games in the initial months of the season - with all three of their Championship defeats coming by a one-goal margin.

Parlour believes the absence of experienced midfielder Jonny Howson, who has missed much of the season due to injury, could be a factor.

He said: "Anytime you lose an experienced player like Howson it can have an impact.

"With his experience, it does seem that on some occasions, he has been missed. However, it’s up to the XI on the pitch to be fully focused in the latter stages of matches.

"This period in the game is so crucial to be switched on and ensure you get the result you want at the final whistle. The Championship is so competitive and the important thing now is for the team to learn from the experiences so far this season.

"With an experienced manager like Carrick, he has many Championship games under his belt now, but ultimately it’s the players on the pitch who must get the team over the line."

Middlesbrough must not sell Hayden Hackney in January

Rumors continue to circle concerning another of their midfielders, rising star Hayden Hackney.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs to be linked but Parlour has urged Boro not to let him leave in the winter window.

He said: "When your ambitions are to get promoted, you can’t let good players leave, especially in January.

"You must look to keep them and review at the end of the season.

"Fee-wise; it will take a lot as Boro don’t want to let him leave."

Middlesbrough could benefit from signing more strikers

Looking ahead to January, Parlour believes that adding another forward to compete with the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath and Tommy Conway could be a smart call.

He explained: "I always believe you need plenty of strikers with so many games in the Championship and strikers can win matches. So to strengthen in that are could be good for Boro."