Things are looking much brighter for Hull City as we head into the October international break and Ray Parlour believes his former club can rise up the Championship table once the second tier resumes.

The Tigers may have lost 4-0 to Norwich City last weekend but three wins on the bounce ahead of that defeat has offered an exciting insight into what can be achieved under summer appointment Tim Walter.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet Online Casino, Parlour has voiced his thoughts on Hull and their new coach.

Winning run vital for Tim Walter at Hull City

Pressure was starting to build on Walter after the German, who was brought in to replace Liam Rosenior in the summer, failed to win any of his first five Championship games.

But that was followed by three consecutive victories, which Parlour believes were vital given the high expectations at the MKM Stadium.

He said: "It was so important.

"We know the ownership want to get promoted, so it’s important that these wins came.

"After the international break, Hull City can look to push on up the table."

Mohamed Belloumi could follow former Tigers to the Premier League

One of the bright spots of the 2024/25 campaign so far has been attacker Mohamed Belloumi.

The summer signing has made a fast start to life in the Championship - catching the eye and finding the net twice in five appearances.

Hull sold both Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves to Premier League clubs in the last transfer window, while the likes of Jarrod Bowen have moved from the Tigers to the top flight in the past.

Parlour believes that Belloumi could become the next player to make that jump but will need to continue to impress.

He said: "If you keep putting in good performances and consistently showing you can perform at a high level in the Championship, you will get noticed.

"Plenty of young players have made the move to the Premier League, like Bowen from West Ham many years ago and have shown they can perform at the top."

Hull City should look to add a new striker in January

It's only October but already clubs will be looking ahead to the January transfer window and weighing up potential additions.

Parlour has told his former club that signing a new striker should be high on their list of priorities and urged them not to be tempted to sell their best players midway through the campaign.

He said: "I would also say the striker position is important.

"It’s proven that good strikers can help teams win games, especially with so many games in the Championship."

Parlour added: "If you want to challenge then it’s key to keep your top players."