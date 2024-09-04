Former Hull City midfielder Ray Parlour believes that Mason Burstow can become a success at the MKM Stadium and prove that his Sunderland struggles last season are a thing of the past.

Hull saw an overhaul of 15 incomings in the summer, replacing 20 departures which, in the striking department, included Liam Delap - who has since scored his maiden Premier League goal for Ipswich Town - as well as Aaron Connolly and veteran forward Billy Sharp.

Burstow made his first venture into the second tier last season with Sunderland, initially being acquired on loan while Tony Mowbray was still in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, and similarly to all other natural centre-forwards in the North East last season, struggled to find any form of consistency in a season which eventually saw the Black Cats finish 16th in the Championship as a result of dismal form under Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.

However, Tim Walter clearly sees the potential for the former Chelsea man to become a potent goalscorer in his system, with Burstow signing a four-year deal - with the option of a fifth - after moving from Enzo Maresca's Chelsea for a reported £2m fee.

Ray Parlour backs Mason Burstow to become successful at Hull City

Parlour, who featured 15 times on loan for City in the second half of the 2006/07 season from Middlesbrough, has backed the 21-year-old to put his previous struggles on Wearside behind him and prove that he's better than his ill-fated Sunderland spell.

“Some players don’t fit in at certain clubs and thrive with others," the pundit said, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

“If he can get his head down, train well and be integrated in the team well, he can perform well on the pitch and prove he is a top player," Parlour continued.

He concluded: “It’s up to the player to put in the effort and perform week in, week out. It’s a tough league, but it’s possible to shine with a good team of quality players around you.”

The start of Mason Burstow's Hull City career

Burstow made his debut in Black and Amber against Plymouth Argyle on August 17th, coming on in the 58th minute to replace the now-departed Oscar Estupinan.

After a steady cameo at Home Park, the two-time England U20 international was handed his full debut by Walter for the visit of Millwall, with the striker seeing a great chance to get off the mark early for his new club denied by Lukas Jensen after 21 minutes before putting another attempt wide of the target later in the first half.

Mason Burstow's Hull City Stats So Far Total Matches Played 3 Matches Started 1 Minutes per Game 34 xG 0.21 Shots per Game 1.0 Big Chances Missed 1 Duels Won per Game 2.0 Average Rating 6.57 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 03/09/24)

The striker then featured in the final 12 minutes of Hull's maiden defeat of the campaign at Elland Road on Saturday, where a lack of creativity from those behind him across the final 30 minutes made it extremely difficult for the ex-Charlton Athletic man to assert himself on proceedings, only receiving one touch of the ball.

Mason Burstow acquisition showcases huge faith from Tim Walter

The London-born centre-forward only managed to find the net once in 20 appearances for Sunderland, which came in a 3-1 victory over Stoke City on January 27th, leaving Black Cats fans surprised when City coughed up a seven-figure sum for his signature.

However, the fee and length of the contract showcase a huge amount of trust from the hierarchy and Walter that the young forward can find the net consistently for the remainder of the season and beyond, with Burstow citing his previous spell in the second tier as motivation to improve.

“It’s a big accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited to be here. There’s a real homely feel about the club, with big aspirations, and I’m excited to be a part of it," he told official club media.

“There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive."

“Sunderland was a learning curve but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself," Burstow concluded.

Parlour shares the same verdict on Burstow's short and long-term future at the MKM, and supporters will be hoping he can get off the mark against Sheffield United next Friday, which would endear himself to supporters even further through a potential Yorkshire Derby goal.