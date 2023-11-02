Highlights Middlesbrough is currently 10th in the Championship table after 14 games.

Michael Carrick has turned Middlesbrough's form around and they are considered one of the favorites to earn a top six finish.

Carrick's impressive performance is giving Boro their best chance at promotion since 2017.

Ray Parlour has given his verdict on Middlesbrough’s promotion chances.

Boro started the campaign with Premier League aspirations and currently sit 10th in the Championship table.

Michael Carrick’s side were bottom of the standings in September, but a six game winning run brought them back into play-off contention.

This poor form has seen them fall massively behind the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town, with 14 points separating Middlesbrough from the automatic promotion places.

But there are just three points between the Teesside outfit and the top six.

Can Middlesbrough earn a play-off place?

Parlour believes that the top two have simply been too good for Boro to keep pace with so far this season.

However, he is optimistic that Carrick can lead his former club to a top six finish once again this year, after the team finished fifth in the table in the previous campaign.

"They [Middlesbrough] started so badly, I was so surprised at how badly they started,” said Parlour to Football League World on behalf of luckyblock.com.

“But they've certainly now managed to get together a few good results, and we know the Championship, if you can string together four or five wins in a row, you can motor up that league.

“It really is a fascinating league to watch because you can see the teams that seem like they have no chance, then they can get on a run and then get into playoffs.

“Considering the top two teams Leicester and Ipswich have created a significant gap, it could make it difficult to catch up.

“Leicester are a top side with quality players, a lot of which have played in the Premier League before, and Ipswich, who I've watched on a couple of occasions this season, have been brilliant going forward.

“They score goals, they're a very exciting team, they're well-organised and the only job they need to worry about now is keeping the manager, having done such a fantastic job at the club so far this season.

“So, for me, I think the playoffs are the biggest chance for Middlesbrough, and I think they've got every chance.

“They've just got to keep on that winning run.

“I think Michael Carrick has some good people around him, but it's going to be tough because the league is very competitive, they've got to just keep believing."

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Boro are 10th in the Championship table after 14 games.

Carrick’s side returns to league action this weekend with a trip to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle on 4 November.

Can Michael Carrick guide Middlesbrough to promotion?

Carrick’s time at Middlesbrough has been impressive, having massively turned around their form last year after joining midway through the campaign.

A slow start to this season could have derailed all the positive momentum that he built, but the former midfielder has got his team clicking again.

They look like one of the better teams in the division, and should be considered one of the favourites to earn a top six finish.

Carrick is currently giving Boro their best chance at promotion since going down in 2017, and it will be interesting to see if he can get them over that final hurdle after last year’s play-off disappointment.