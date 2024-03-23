Highlights As Championship season wraps up, Hull City under Rosenior are eyeing top six, building foundations for future success.

Despite recent draws, team on unbeaten run, heading to Antalya for training camp before crucial games.

Pressure on players to learn, improve from lapses in concentration. Rosenior's young squad aims for higher finish.

With just weeks left in this Championship season, plenty of sides could still fall short of their respective targets.

Across the season, plenty of limelight has shone on Hull City, given the well-documented transformation of the club under the ownership of the eccentric Turkish media mogul, Acun Ilicali.

After enduring a difficult period under the management of Ilicali's associate Shota Arveladze, Liam Rosenior took the reins at the club he featured for 161 times as a player between 2010 and 2015 - during what was the most successful period in the Tigers' 120-year history so far.

Throughout the opening months of his tenure in the MKM Stadium dugout, it was clear to see that the 39-year-old set about building the foundations for his side to challenge at the top end of the division, which has proven to be the case as we enter the home straight of the season.

Ray Parlour issues Hull City, Liam Rosenior stance

One man who is familiar with this part of the world comes in the form of Ray Parlour, who was on loan at Hull from Middlesbrough in the 2006/07 season, when the landscape of the club was completely different - featuring 15 times.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NetBet, Parlour urged the Tigers to stick with Rosenior and go “one better next year” even if they miss out on promotion.

Asked whether the Hull boss is under extra pressure due to their January spending, he said: “No, I don’t think so.

“Liam Rosenior has improved the club’s position over the past two seasons and this year will see Hull City finish the highest they have for a number of years.

“It will be great for them to secure a play-off place, but should they miss out, then I would keep Rosenior as they can go one better next year.

Parlour concluded: “You can’t keep chopping and changing managers and as mentioned earlier, he has the backing of the players and are having a great season.”

Liam Rosenior's current predicament at Hull City

Although Parlour believes that Rosenior isn't under pressure despite the heavy backing he received in the latter stages of the January window, if Hull failed to reach the play-offs after securing the temporary services of Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles, and Anass Zaroury among other new acquisitions, the supporters would feel a tinge of disappointment.

It would take some extraordinary circumstances for Ilicali and CEO Tan Kesler to not continue their long-term project in East Yorkshire with Rosenior in the dugout, particularly when the highly-rated head coach signed a fresh three-year contract on December 17th, highlighting the longevity that all connected with the club are craving for.

At present, the main focus must be on finishing in the top six, although they face a strong challenge in doing so, given the form of Norwich City in particular as the Canaries have recently leapfrogged the Tigers back into sixth place as a result of their fine form since the turn of the year.

Rosenior has spoken on numerous occasions that his young squad must learn from their mistakes sharpishly if they are to showcase their full potential, and that verdict was echoed once again after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City last time out, having dropped 16 points from winning positions across 37 games.

"We let ourselves down with lapses of concentration but the only way I can get the players to learn the way I'm asking us to play is learn on the job because they're young," he said via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Go through the team other than Mika (Jean Michael Seri) and we're a young group that make naive decisions. The second goal from Leicester, I think, sums that up."

There is a high ceiling for Rosenior in management alongside a number of his players, plenty of whom are on loan. Therefore, a failure to make the top six could result in somewhat of a rebuild in the summer transfer window.

Related “A better move for him” - Hull City transfer claim issued as Everton and Tottenham circle Carlton Palmer believes Jacob Greaves is ready for Premier League football, with the Tigers' centre back set for a summer departure

Next up for Hull City

The Tigers are currently six games unbeaten in the league, which includes four consecutive draws - although three of those have come against Leicester, West Brom and Preston.

At present, the squad is beginning a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of a season-defining period.

The first of their final nine games comes at home to Stoke City on Good Friday, where a return to winning ways is paramount.

Regardless of whether a play-off berth is achieved, Hull's progression under Rosenior is there for all to see, as the club is on course for it's highest finish since relegation from the Premier League seven years ago.