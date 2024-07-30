Highlights Ray Parlour supports Brandon Thomas-Asante's potential move to Hull City, citing his goal-scoring abilities and Championship experience.

Thomas-Asante has been a consistent presence in West Brom's lineup, showcasing his potential despite room for improvement.

Hull City still needs more reinforcements in the striking department, with Jay Stansfield being eyed as another potential addition.

Former Hull City midfielder Ray Parlour has backed West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante to hit the ground running at the MKM Stadium.

That's after the Tigers have reportedly seen a £3m bid accepted by West Brom for the Ghanaian's services, according to Football Insider.

Hull are continuing to seek fresh bodies into their squad under German head coach Tim Walter, who was appointed in June, after the first phase of his maiden transfer window in England revolved around an exodus of key performers from last season, such as Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

However, although only two signings have been made official up to now, a recent shift in mood among supporters has come down to the abundance of overseas and domestic talent that has been linked with potential switches to the MKM Stadium between now and the close of the window on August 30th.

Ray Parlour backs Brandon Thomas-Asante's potential move to East Yorkshire

Understandably, the links to a well-known striker in the Championship has generated plenty of discussion in this part of the world, with the striking department in East Yorkshire being one of many which are currently low on numbers, with the first competitive game of the Walter era against Bristol City less than two weeks away.

Given his record at The Hawthorns and the experience Thomas-Asante has gained since making the step-up in quality from Salford City in the summer of 2022, the former Hull midfielder, who played 15 times on loan from Middlesbrough in 2007, has backed the 25-year-old to be a successful signing for the Tigers, should a deal eventually come to fruition.

Speaking to Football League World via Netbet Sports Betting, Parlour said: “Yes, he can be a good signing for Hull City. I have seen him play and he can score goals in this division which is so important.

"He has Championship experience, so the switch can mean he can get up and running straight away.

"Hull City create chances, so he should be ready to score goals given the opportunity."

Related Hull City closing in on ambitious signing of South American midfielder Zambrano has been sought-after by The Tigers ahead of the Championship campaign

Brandon Thomas-Asante's record in the Championship

It's fair to say that Carlos Corberan has had his own struggles with strikers in B71, but Thomas-Asante is the one man who has remained a constant presence within the Spaniard's starting XI, having joined under his predecessor Steve Bruce two months prior.

However, despite the fact there is still room for improvement in his game, the striker has definitely been an overall success considering the initial £300,000 fee which was paid by Albion to prize him out of League Two after showing promise with Salford.

Seven goals in his first season of second tier football gave Thomas-Asante plenty to build on going into last season, and despite being a source of frustration through the squandering of 18 big chances, he would still end up as West Brom's top scorer with a total of 12 strikes in all competitions, leading the line throughout the majority of the campaign as a result of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike's injury problems.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 39 Matches Started 31 Goals 11 xG 12.69 Shots On Target per Game 0.8 Big Chances Missed 18 Big Chances Created 5 Conversion Rate (%) 15 Assists 2 Key Passes per Game 0.3 Duels Won per Game 3.0 Average Rating 6.73 All stats as per Sofascore

His goal record can definitely improve under Walter, who was able to get a potent tune out of former Cardiff City striker, Robert Glatzel, at Hamburg SV after finding the net just 10 times across two seasons in South Wales, and that should be an exciting proposition for the one-time international.

Furthermore, Thomas-Asante has gained a reputation as being a workhorse under Corberan, and this profile of forward will definitely be required in Walter's high-pressing style, which has already earned praise from Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe.

Hull City still need further striking reinforcements

Whilst the potential addition of the recent Southampton target would be a solid addition, Walter has hinted that another striker must also be added to his squad to further compliment the recently recalled Oscar Estupinan.

It has been claimed by Barry Cooper of Hull Live - via the 1904 Club Podcast - that City are still looking to add Jay Stansfield to their ranks amid strong interest from Birmingham City - who he netted 13 goals for last season - and Cardiff among other potential suitors, with Hull looking to front the queue should a loan deal from Craven Cottage arise.

Hull have lost 63 of their 68 goals from across the squad last season, but it's clear that swift additions and adjustments in the forward areas in particular have been one of Walter and Acun Ilicali's priorities, and the potential signing of Thomas-Asante would be a shrewd pick up for the German.