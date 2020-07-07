Ray of light for Wigan Athletic as report reveals group lining up bid for club

As per a report from Wigan Today, Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan is leading a bid to try and buy financially stricken Wigan Athletic.

The Latics have been in great form in recent weeks, despite a recent loss to Brentford, and were looking good to earn safety from the drop this season.

However, they’re in administration now and the threat of a 12-point deduction is looming large, which could send them down.

Moreover, the threat against the club’s future is perhaps the most pressing of all but it does sound as though there are people looking to buy the Latics and get them back into safer hands.

Indeed, Lenagan is one man with him already looking after the Warriors and perhaps he would be a preferred buyer given he is local to the community and obviously has interests in the football club still existing.

The Verdict

What a horrible situation this is. Those that have done this to the club, allowed it to happen and are anyway connected to ruining a well-run outfit should be absolutely ashamed.

They won’t feel any, of course, because that’s how these people operate but, hopefully, someone like Lenagan can come in and clear out the rot that has clearly impacted the Latics.