Ravel Morrison takes to social media to post motivational Derby County message

Ravel Morrison has become a key player for Derby this season, in what has been a season of complete turmoil for the Rams.

The Championship side only just managed to stay in the second tier on the final day of last season but things have since gone even worse for the Pride Park outfit.

They have been plunged into administration and docked points and just when it appeared as though they were going to close the gap on the teams above them and potentially escape the drop zone, they were handed another penalty.

It has meant that the club are now way back at the bottom of the Championship table and it looks less and less likely that the club will be able to keep their position in the second tier.

However, Ravel Morrison has taken to Instagram today and having posted about the club’s recent training session, he also captioned the photos with the words ‘impossible is never impossible.. good vibes only.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ravel morrison (@1ravel)

The player has not been a part of the club’s squad over the last few weeks, having last played for Derby in their loss to Barnsley. The Rams though have begun to pick up some more points again – and, as far as the former Man United player is concerned, the ‘impossible’ is not always impossible and there could be a chance for the second tier outfit to escape the drop come the end of the current campaign.

The player himself though certainly looks like he is happy in training and enjoying his football with the club – and Wayne Rooney has created an environment where a side that is up against it are able to pull off some superb results and play well for each other as a team.

The Verdict

Ravel Morrison has been a decent option for Derby since his move and he has formed part of a squad that is doing well at the bottom of the Championship. It won’t be an easy task for the club to escape relegation this season but there is no reason why it cannot be doable.

The former Man United man looks like he also has the belief that his team could fight against the odds and escape relegation. If they do, it would be an incredible achievement.