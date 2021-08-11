Ravel Morrison sends message to Derby County supporters following debut impact vs Salford City

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters following his impact during the Rams’ penalty shootout win against Salford City in the League Cup.

The Rams were finally able to confirm Morrison’s arrival at the club on a free-transfer over the weekend, after the former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder had been impressing Wayne Rooney during his trial period with the club during pre-season.

Morrison was able to make his long-awaited Derby debut in the League Cup on Tuesday night against League Two Salford City.

The attacking midfielder managed to make a real impact on the game in a youthful Rams side and he displayed a number of promising moments with the ball at his feet.

In what was a difficult game for the Rams against Salford, Morrison produced the best moment of the contest to rescue the Rams and bring them back on level terms at 3-3.

The attacking midfielder hit his free-kick into the wall before then lashing in a superb first-time strike as the ball came straight back to him and gave the League Two side’s goalkeeper no chance.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Derby County’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Tom Lawrence Kamil Jozwiak Max Bird Jack Marriott

The Rams won the forthcoming penalty shootout and following the game, Morrison took to his personal Instagram account to share a video of his debut goal for the club. While he also thanked supporters for the impact they had on Derby being able to progress into the next round of the cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ravel morrison (@1ravel)



The verdict

Morrison was excellent for the Rams on his debut against Salford and he looks to be every inch the player that Derby supporters were praying he would be when he signed for the club.

The attacking midfielder seems to be thoroughly enjoying the star role he has within the Rams’ squad at the moment and he will be the club’s major marquee signing this summer in what has been a challenging transfer window.

In this environment, it seems like Morrison is ready to thrive and maybe finally show everyone what he can do on a consistent basis.

There has never been any doubts at all over the quality that Morrison has on the ball and his goal against Salford was a prime example of why so much has been expected of him throughout his career to date.

However, Rooney needs to keep him focused and keep his eyes on improving as he builds fitness over the coming weeks. Morrison has often had fleeting spells of quality for his clubs before going off the rails and the Rams need to do all they can to prevent that from happening here.