Ravel Morrison sends message to Derby County fans as he reflects on club’s recent displays

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they have shown during the club’s recent fixtures.

The Rams extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games yesterday by sealing a point in their showdown with Coventry City.

Mark Robins’ side opened the scoring at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the 20th minute as Matt Godden scored from the penalty spot after being fouled by Lee Buchanan.

Following the break, Colin Kazim-Richards’ effort hit the post as Derby stepped up their performance levels.

The Rams eventually levelled proceedings in the 78th minute as Graeme Shinnie fired past Sky Blues goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Whilst Derby are still bottom of the Championship, they have managed to show glimpses of promise during their recent clashes with Preston North End, Luton Town and Coventry.

Currently six points adrift of safety, the Rams will be determined to close the gap between them and Cardiff City next weekend by beating Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park.

Reflecting on his side’s recent performances on Twitter, Morrison has admitted that he believes that the club have been playing well and has also praised Derby’s fans for the support that they have illustrated.

The midfielder posted: “3 game week, unbeaten, unbelievable support from fans & a real good, solid performances from the team.”

“Believe & achieve.”

The Verdict

Despite the fact that manager Wayne Rooney was unable to take charge of Saturday’s fixture due to illness, Derby still delivered an encouraging performance in his absence.

The Rams will be hoping that Morrison will be able to step up to the mark in the coming months as they look to retain their Championship status for another season.

Whilst the midfielder has illustrated glimpses of his undoubted talent during the current campaign, he has only managed to provide one direct goal contribution in the second-tier for his new side.

By adding goals and assists to his game, Morrison could potentially become somewhat of a talisman for Derby.

If Derby beat Blackburn next Saturday, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship under the guidance of Rooney.