Ravel Morrison sends message to Derby County fans after recent events v Barnsley

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s fans after last night’s defeat to Barnsley away from home.

The Rams started well in Yorkshire and initially took the lead in the 24th minute when Tom Lawrence laid the ball off for Sam Baldock to fire in beneath the Tykes keeper Brad Collins.

Wayne Rooney’s men continued to have chances but ultimately lacked the criticality required to secure all three points and were duly punished by the hosts.

Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka found the net for Barnsley in the 39th and 50th minutes to claim the win and consign Derby to yet more misery as they currently sit rock bottom of the league standings.

After the game, Morrison was quick to send the following message to the Derby fans who turned out in their numbers once again in support of the side:

That result now means that the Rams have failed to win in any of their last six Sky Bet Championship outings, as their hopes of avoiding the drop took yet another hit.

Morrison has however been one of a few players who have added a spark to proceedings and perhaps he is finally getting his career back on track after so many years of moving from club to club.

He has been so highly thought of ever since he came through the ranks at Manchester United and is finally starting to show some maturity.

Rooney has shown a lot of faith in his ability and it is clear that Morrison is really thriving under a manager that believes in him.

The attacking midfielder will now be hoping that he can help his side get a positive result against Millwall this coming Saturday as the Rams look to bounce back at the Den.