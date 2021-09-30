Ravel Morrison sends message to Derby County fans after his side’s latest triumph

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they showed during yesterday’s clash with Reading.

The Rams managed to bounce back from their recent defeat to Sheffield United by securing a 1-0 victory at Pride Park.

Derby initially made a positive start to the game as Tom Lawrence’s effort was saved by Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Craig Forsyth gave his side the lead in the 33rd minute as he headed home from Jason Knight’s cross.

Following the break, Knight was denied by a goal-line clearance whilst Jack Stretton’s effort was blocked by Southwood.

Reading missed out on the opportunity to seal a point in the closing stages of this clash as Josh Laurent headed wide.

As a result of this triumph, Derby moved to within seven points of Barnsley who currently occupy 21st place in the Championship standings.

Set to face Swansea City on Saturday, the Rams ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this clash as they have yet to suffer a defeat in-front of their supporters this season.

Making reference to yesterday’s game on Twitter, Morrison praised the club’s fans for backing the team.

The midfielder posted: “Unbelievable support tonight.

“Thank you for everyone who come out and supported us, you give us that extra drive!”

The Verdict

Whilst Derby are currently facing an uncertain future due to their off-the-field issues, their performances in recent weeks have been extremely promising.

The Rams will need to continue to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are to avoid relegation to League One as they are currently bottom of the second-tier standings due to their points deduction.

Morrison managed to produce an eye-catching display against Reading as he completed 98.4% of his passes in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

If the midfielder is able to create and score goals on a regular basis in the coming months, he may end up becoming a key player for Derby as they look to push on in the Championship.