Ravel Morrison sends message to Derby County fans after club’s 1-0 victory over West Brom

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters after his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Rams produced a spirited performance at Pride Park yesterday as they sealed a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Despite entering this particular clash as underdogs due to the fact that the Baggies are currently pushing for promotion in the second-tier, Derby managed to seal all three points in-front of their fans.

Colin Kazim-Richards scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Rams in the 58th minute as he fired into an empty net following a mix up between Cedric Kipre and Sam Johnstone.

Jordan Hugill missed a good opportunity to level proceedings before team-mate Kyle Bartley was denied by a superb save from Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop in stoppage-time.

As a result of this victory, the Rams closed the gap between them and safety to 14 points.

Following the clash, Morrison took to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated.

The attacking midfielder, who was brought on as a substitute in this fixture by manager Wayne Rooney, posted: “Big 3 points.

“Unbelievable support from the fans, thank you.

“We go again Thursday!”

Big 3 points 🥳

Unbelievable support from the fans thank you

We go again Thursday ! — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) December 27, 2021

The Verdict

Although Derby are in need of a miracle to avoid relegation to League One this season, the resilience that they have illustrated with all the uncertainty that is surrounding the club has been superb.

The Rams have now defeated West Brom and AFC Bournemouth at home which is an impressive feat as both of these sides will be looking to secure a return to the Premier League next year.

After showing some glimpses of promise during yesterday’s clash, Morrison will be keen to make a difference in Derby’s meeting with Stoke City on Thursday.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.48 in the Championship, the 28-year-old may be able to establish himself as a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven for the remainder of the campaign if he steps up his performance levels in the coming weeks.