Ravel Morrison reacts to cofirmation of individual’s Derby County exit

Kamil Jozwiak completed his move from Derby County to Charlotte FC this week with the Poland international leaving Pride Park after scoring just once in 61 appearances for the Rams.

Signing from Lech Poznan in September 2020, Jozwiak was an addition that promised a lot for Derby but he struggled to adapt in a very difficult time for the club both on and off the pitch.

Charlotte FC are a new franchise in this season of MLS and the style of football could better suit the 23-year-old than the frantic nature of the second tier did.

Ravel Morrison took to Instagram to send his farewell message to Jozwiak.

He wrote: “Good luck brother.

“The Polish wizard.”

Jozwiak was sold for over £2 million, according to the BBC, which is a hugely significant sum of money for Derby given their current financial predicament.

With even 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei pushing past Jozwiak in the pecking order in the last month or so, it is not a surprise for the Rams to allow the Polish forward to be sold and it does feel like the best course of action for both parties.

Wayne Rooney has improved a lot of players at Derby since stepping into the dugout, Jozwiak has not been one of them and therefore at this stage of his career, moving to MLS should provide a good platform to continue his development.

Think you’re a hardcore Derby County fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Rams quiz

1 of 25 What year were Derby County founded? 1880 1882 1884 1888

The Verdict

Ravel Morrison’s upturn in form in recent weeks has softened the blow to the squad of losing Jozwiak and has reinforced the never say die attitude within the camp.

Barnsley’s resurgence has come at a very frustrating time for the Rams, with it previously looking like a two horse race to survive between them and Reading, but somehow there still seems to be an air of positivity around the squad.

The Manchester United academy graduate has not always been first choice under Rooney this season, typically coming off the bench to impact games with Colin Kazim-Richards, however if he can keep his head down for the final stretch, Derby will take their survival bid down to the wire.