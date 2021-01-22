Ravel Morrison issues transfer update amid links with Derby and Nottingham Forest

Ravel Morrison has hit back at a publication that claimed he has failed a medical at Turkish club Hatayspor.

Hatayspor took to their official Twitter account yesterday morning to reveal that a transfer target had arrived in Istanbul to sign for the club, only for the player to fail his medical check-ups, which led to the abandonment of the deal.

Football Insider revealed that two Turkish clubs were interested in the 27-year-old last week as he pondered his next move, with Transfer Merkezi naming Hatayspor as one of them, leading to speculation that Morrison was the player in question.

But the former Manchester United prodigy has shut down the rumours with a simple tweet, denying that there was even an agreement in place with the club.

@sporx @EnSuperLig ❌ Never went to Istanbul

❌ Never failed a medical

❌ Never had a transfer agreement with @hatayspor_FK — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) January 22, 2021

Having left Dutch side ADO Den Haag after just four league appearances, Morrison is on the hunt for a new club, with Derby County and Nottingham Forest both linked with the free agent by Football Insider.

Pride Park would seem like a good fit for Morrison, with Wayne Rooney a former United player as well who was at the club during Morrison’s wonder-kid days he may be able to get the best out of him.

But after numerous failed spells in a row now at different clubs, including Sheffield United, Ostersunds and Lazio, you have to wonder where Morrison’s career is going – his next move could be his most important.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen whether or not the links to Derby are genuine, but as the club are currently under a transfer embargo due to unpaid wages that couldn’t happen anyway.

Hatayspor’s hints at a player that the ‘public was waiting for’ do suggest that they were inferring to Morrison considering his reputation and fanfare, but the fact he has flat-out denied it means we can assume there has been a misunderstanding.

There will be many eyes watching his next move – if it ever comes – to see who will be the next manager to try and get the best out of the troubled talent.