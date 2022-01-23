Ravel Morrison issues strong social media response to flashpoint in Derby’s defeat to Nottingham Forest

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison has taken to Instagram to ask the question as to why he saw red whilst Lewis Grabban escaped with only a yellow.

Morrison was shown a straight red in stoppage time of the East Midlands Derby against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after a tackle on Philip Zinckernagel.

Morrison now faces a three match ban as a result of the tackle but was left asking why Lewis Grabban escaped punishment for his challenge on Liam Thompson earlier in the game.

Morrison responded on Instagram, showing images of both challenges. On an image of Lewis Grabban’s challenge, he said “No red” and showed a picture of his tackle saying “Red”.

Wayne Rooney also disagreed with the decision to send Morrison as he told media after the game: “I have not seen it back, and I might be proven wrong, I don’t think it was a red card.

“I thought the referee, and I spoke to him at the end, calmly, I thought the game management from the referee was not good.”

The defeat now means Derby remain eight points off safety after Cardiff and Reading both also suffered defeats this weekend.

With Morrison now facing a three-match ban, the 28-year-old is set to miss Derby’s home games with Birmingham and Hull, as well as the trip to Middlesbrough in between those fixtures at Pride Park.

Have these 25 former Derby players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s a tough call in these types of games however Morrison probably does have some right to question the decision.

Lewis Grabban was booked for his challenge but the difference in this case is Morrison left the ground with both feet, which may have swayed the referee’s mind.

It’s frustrating as Derby will now be without a midfielder for the next three games, and with The Rams needing players to be available, they can’t afford to see individuals miss out because of rash challenges.

This therefore, looks set to be another test of Derby’s resilience, which has been hugely impressive so far this season.