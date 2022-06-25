Ravel Morrison from Derby to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland are interested in signing attacking midfielder Ravel Morrison, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Morrison is currently a free agent following the expiry of his Derby County contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, when the Rams were relegated from the Championship.

However, Morrison himself could still be playing in the second-tier next season, with this latest update claiming that Sunderland are among the clubs who are keen to sign the 29-year-old.

Sunderland are of course preparing for their return to the Championship after winning promotion via the League One play-offs last season.

So with this rumour one that is likely to attract plenty of attention, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked about this potential deal, right here.

Is it a good potential move?

This does look as though it would be a rather useful signing for Sunderland.

The experience of the Championship that Morrison possesses could certainly be useful for the Black Cats on their return to the second-tier, especially given he looked to be one of Derby’s brighter sparks last season.

As a result, it does feel as though the 29-year-old would be an important figure in helping the club work towards re-establishing themselves at that level.

The fact he is available on a free transfer is also useful for Sunderland from a financial perspective, meaning this looks like one that could be worth pursuing for Alex Neil’s side.

Would he start?

In all honesty, you feel Morrison could find it difficult to walk straight into Sunderland’s starting XI.

Both Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts have recently signed new contracts with the club, while Alex Pritchard also remains on the books at the Stadium of Light.

There is therefore, plenty of other attacking midfield options for Sunderland to turn to, and Neil may want to give them a chance in the Championship, since they are the ones who got them there.

With that in mind, it could be argued that Morrison would have to wait for his chance if he was to link up with the Black Cats.

What does he offer?

There is a fair amount that Morrison would bring to Sunderland if he was to join.

As has already been mentioned, the 29-year-old would bring plenty of useful Championship experience to the Stadium of Light.

Beyond that, the attacking midfielder is someone who possesses plenty of ability on the ball with his close control and creativity, which can certainly make things happen for his side.

With four goals and four assists last season as well, there were some signs towards the end of the previous campaign in particular, that Morrison is a player who can provide the all important end product for a club in Sunderland’s position.