Ravel Morrison at Derby County: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

All eyes were cast over to Pride Park when Derby County decided to take the gamble and sign Ravel Morrison to a contract over summer.

There were more than a few questionable glances and people questioned if bringing in the 28-year old was the right move for the Rams.

Up to this point, the Jamaican has had a bit of a patchwork career in terms of clubs, flipping from Sheffield United in England to Ostersunds FK and ADO Den Haag.

Once touted as a big talent with plenty of potential to become one of the best in the game during his time at Manchester United, he has since tailed off slightly but now finds himself back in the Championship with a chance to impress.

So how has it gone so far for the player? Does he look like he has finally found his best form at Derby and is there a chance the player could end up becoming one of the most impressive players in the second tier?

How’s it gone so far?

After putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Derby back in the summer transfer window, he has since gone on to become a first-team regular with the Rams. With ten appearances to his name so far, he’s already bagged his first goal for Wayne Rooney’s men and even notched an assist too.

Derby have struggled due to their current financial situation and administration has left them struggling right at the bottom of the table. It has though, provided a good opportunity for Morrison to prove himself. He’s been allowed to get regular action and get a regular chance to show what he can offer to the club and his creativity in attack (and let’s not forget his ability from set-pieces) has been hugely beneficial to Derby so far.

In a side which struggles to score, the 28-year old has emerged as someone with the vision to try and start attacks and he also loves to challenge the keeper himself, registering an average of 2.07 shots per 90.

What issues does he face?

The issue is whether he can start to take games by the scruff of the neck and lead a very youthful outfit out of the relegation places.

Morrison is now getting regular starts and regular football and he needs to turn some of his chances into goals. Derby are struggling to score at the moment and have an issue in terms of strike options up top, so the Jamaican will need to either put balls on a plate for other forwards to finish off or get himself in positions where he can do the goalscoring for them.

There have certainly been flashes of that talent that everyone talked about at Manchester United but perhaps just not on a frequent enough basis. His work in terms of starting attacks, firing passes forward and spotting runs has been good but, as one of the elder statesmen in the side, he’ll also need to start taking the lead and grasping games by himself.

Although he isn’t one of the oldest players, he does have a wealth of experience across the game and with young lads like Jack Stretton and Louie Sibley having been thrust into action this season, his influence can only be beneficial so he needs to make sure he can lead while he can.

What’s next?

Morrison is likely to remain a mainstay in the side, as he provides one of their best and only options in his position.

As the games go on, he’ll likely find himself more and more comfortable at Derby and will become more used to the way they play and the style of football Wayne Rooney is trying to implement.

That will certainly benefit him and could allow him to address the above issues, in terms of teeing up his teammates on a more regular basis and even getting some more goals of his own. If he can start popping up more and more often with those key balls and finishes (and crafting play from his role behind the striker) it could go a long way towards helping the Rams escape the drop to League One.