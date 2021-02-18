Ravel Morrison and Huddersfield Town: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

A run of eight games without a win has seen Huddersfield Town drop down the Championship table, and Carlos Corberan’s side are now nervously looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

The new boss has changed the style of play at the club, and it seemed as though he was making a positive impact until the past few weeks.

However, the immediate focus has to be on pulling clear of the bottom three, and reporter Alan Nixon stated that the Terriers could turn to former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison to try and help the team.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving ADO Den Haag, and it has been reported that he is someone on Corberan’s radar.

And, here we assess whether a deal could happen…

What do we know so far?

We know that Morrison is a free agent after his spell in Holland, and he told a podcast involving Rio Ferdinand that he is keen to get back into football.

Interestingly, he confirmed that he has been in talks with a Championship and a Spanish club. And, it was then revealed that Morrison had been training with Huddersfield.

So, it seems fairly obvious that talks have taken place, but it should be stressed there’s no rush to get this sorted as the playmaker is out of contract.

Is it likely to happen?

You’d have to say yes.

As mentioned, Morrison’s comments show talks have taken place, and the Terriers struggles prove they could do with a fresh face in the squad.

Ultimately, the decision will rest on Corberan and his coaching team, as they will need to assess whether the ex-Lazio man is fit enough to make an impact before the campaign finishes. If he is, and he performs well in training, then this should be a relatively straightforward deal to complete.