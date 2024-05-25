Rav ven den Berg's first season on English shores has been a mighty success, with the 19-year-old rewarded with Middlesbrough's Player of the Season award.

However, now, amid interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur as well as other European clubs, the young Dutchman has spoken on his future.

In an interview with The Northern Echo, he has said he cannot guarantee that he will be with Boro next season, but insists that he does not feel any need to leave the club.

Rav van den Berg on his Middlesbrough future amid Tottenham interest

In this interview with Northern Echo reporter Dominic Shaw, the teenage defender reiterated that he is happy on Teeside and that he is open-minded when it comes to any transfer business involving him this summer.

"Of course, I am really happy now; sometimes it is not always just your own decision," Van den Berg said.

"I don’t feel I have any reason to leave here. But you never know in football, is the only thing I can say. It’s not always fully the player’s decision.

"I am really happy right now and we will see what the summer brings. I’m really at home here, the dressing room is a really close place to be which is really important.

"If we all stick around next year, I believe we can have a really good year."

Van den Berg also spoke on the aspirations that he and the rest of his teammates hold for next season, with the Dutchman confident that, under Michael Carrick's continued tutelage, Boro can push for big season in 2024/25.

Continuing on, he said, "We feel like we’re in a really good place heading into next season, especially if you look at this season.

"We had a lot of ups, but a lot of downs as well, so we need to find more of a straight line.

"But we ended this season in a good place for next season and if we can continue that kind of form we will have a good chance.

"I have a good feeling and I can’t wait for next season."

Rav van den Berg transfer latest

The Dutchman's final quote in the interview above must make for good reading for Boro fans, as it seems he does have a desire to stay on at the Riverside and help push Middlesbrough one step closer to potentially gaining promotion to the Premier League next season.

However, even if The Northern Echo, in their article, have rumoured that Middlesbrough and Carrick are potentially preparing a new contract for the youngster, there is still plenty of interest in his services.

This week, it was reported that Spurs were interested in signing the defender, and in The Northern Echo's article, they credit Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan with having interest in the defender still, from last summer, as well as Borussia Dortmund.

It is no surprise that the Dutchman is still being linked with these bigger sides, as his season, as stated at the beginning, has been immense on Teesside.

Rav van den Berg's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 34 Average Minutes Per Game 85 Goals 1 Tackles Made Per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.9 Touches Per Game 67.8 Clean Sheets 5 Key Passes Per Game 0.2 Accurate Passes Per Game 48.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 3.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Beyond these, too, the young man has also captained the Middlesbrough side this season, taking the armband in Boro's away match against Stoke City in March.

It really is unclear as to whether Van den Berg will depart from the Riverside this summer, because while his heart seems very at home with the Teesside club, he, and potentially Boro too, surely will not be able to ignore any mighty offer that any Premier League, or European clubs, put on the table.

Boro will have their own valuation though, and if that is met by a top flight club, then Van den Berg could be moving on to further his career at a higher level.