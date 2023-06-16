Notts County striker Jodi Jones has taken aim at fellow League Two new boys Wrexham.

The Welsh club beat Notts to the National League title and automatic promotion in 2022/23 meaning Luke Williams' side had to go up via the play-offs.

They did just that, beating Boreham Wood in the semi-final and then winning on penalties against Chesterfield in the final at Wembley, to return to the EFL and set up two more games against Wrexham next term.

Jodi Jones takes aim at Wrexham

Wrexham's rise has been labelled a fairy tale by some but, speaking to inews, Jones has questioned whether there is truth to that given the quality of their squad.

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh club in 2020 and have pumped money into it. Alongside the appointment of Phil Parkinson, whose last job was at Sunderland, a host of EFL players were brought in to aid their rise back up the divisions.

The Notts striker said: "Not to take any credit from Wrexham, they’re a quality team, they are a great side with a fantastic manager but people were saying it’s this mad fairy tale… they have literally got League One players, you expect them to be up there.

“You could say the same for Notts because we’re a massive club. But coming down to the football played this season I think we deserved it more than anybody. I feel like a lot of people had their eyes on Wrexham because of Ryan Reynolds. Next season I cannot wait to play against them.”

Notts County and Wrexham fans react to Jodi Jones' dig

Unsurprisingly, Jones' comments have caught the attention of supporters of both clubs.

Notts fans are loving them...

But the same can't be said for the Wrexham faithful...