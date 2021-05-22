Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘Rattled’, ‘Touché Watford’ – These Bournemouth fans respond to social media dig following Brentford defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Watford have had a little dig at Bournemouth after the Cherries lost their play-off semi-final against Brentford.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side took a lead going into the second leg in the capital, however they were up against it once Chris Mepham was sent off in the first half, which proved to be costly.

And, following the loss, Watford sent a laughing emoji out on their Twitter account, which was in reference to the exact same image that Jefferson Lerma tweeted following a highly-charged clash between the two back in February.

The Colombian midfielder was involved in an incident late on that sparked a brawl between the two sides and resulted in two red cards being shown.

What club do these 21 former AFC Bournemouth players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Dan Gosling

As you would expect, this went down well with the Watford fans, but it annoyed the Bournemouth supporters who didn’t expect this from the Hornets considering the game was a few months ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the tweet…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Rattled’, ‘Touché Watford’ – These Bournemouth fans respond to social media dig following Brentford defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: