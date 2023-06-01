Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has fired back at Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster after the Owls won promotion back to the Championship.

Bannan's side beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday - with Josh Windass' 123rd-minute header ensuring they'd be back in the second tier after two years away.

Barry Bannan fires back at Rhian Brewster

Their cross-city rivals Sheffield United won promotion themselves in 2022/23, booking their place in the Premier League for next season after finishing second in the Championship, and Brewster couldn't resist taking aim at Wednesday during their celebrations.

The Owls celebrated back in Sheffield with their fans yesterday and footage has emerged of Bannan firing back at the Blades forward - calling him out by name.

Fans respond to Barry Bannan's Sheffield United dig

Given the fierce rivalry between the two Steel City clubs, it's no surprise that the Wednesday skipper's message for Brewster has turned heads.

Owls fans are loving it...

While Blades supporters aren't so keen...