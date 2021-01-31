Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fleetwood Town

‘Rather we were relegated’ – These fans react as former Leeds United boss lands EFL managerial job

Published

9 mins ago

on

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that Simon Grayson has signed a contract to be the club’s manager until the end of the season.

The League One side are on the lookout for a new boss after they parted company with Joey Barton, and it’s a decision that hasn’t really paid off, as they haven’t won since he left, and their last victory came in mid-December.

Therefore, it was vital that they brought in a new manager, and Grayson’s arrival was announced this afternoon.

The former Leeds United boss has been out of work since leaving Blackpool in February last year. That was his second spell with the Seasiders, and he has worked with Preston and Blackpool as well in what has been a 15-year coaching career, and he has done particularly well in the third tier.

Despite his promotion-winning experience, it’s fair to say that this news didn’t go down well with the support, who wanted a more progressive coach to come in.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Rather we were relegated’ – These fans react as former Leeds United boss lands EFL managerial job

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: