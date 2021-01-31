‘Rather we were relegated’ – These fans react as former Leeds United boss lands EFL managerial job

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that Simon Grayson has signed a contract to be the club’s manager until the end of the season.

#ftfc can confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson as head coach. Grayson arrives with more than 15 years of first team managerial experience on his CV, which includes promotion winning stints from League One with four difference clubs. #OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 31, 2021

The League One side are on the lookout for a new boss after they parted company with Joey Barton, and it’s a decision that hasn’t really paid off, as they haven’t won since he left, and their last victory came in mid-December.

Therefore, it was vital that they brought in a new manager, and Grayson’s arrival was announced this afternoon.

The former Leeds United boss has been out of work since leaving Blackpool in February last year. That was his second spell with the Seasiders, and he has worked with Preston and Blackpool as well in what has been a 15-year coaching career, and he has done particularly well in the third tier.

Despite his promotion-winning experience, it’s fair to say that this news didn’t go down well with the support, who wanted a more progressive coach to come in.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Similar situations to the John Sheridan one. That worked out ok and Grayson will have something to prove, especially to our neighbours down the tram tracks. — Steve Wetherill (@Wyrecod) January 31, 2021

What an uninspiring appointment. — david cassidy (@davecassidy73) January 31, 2021

Experienced out of work manager on a contract until the end of the season, makes perfect sense..

Minimise costs in a season with no income, cant understand some fleetwood fans having a meltdown.. — Woz Ingham (@Wozz77) January 31, 2021

Don’t understand some of the comments on here – decent appointment for Fleetwood in my opinion – good luck Simon! — JonR1973 (@jonnyroberts73) January 31, 2021

Mate I’d rather we were relegated — Alex 🔴⚪️ (@ftfcRedford) January 31, 2021

Announce relegation — Jordan Taylor (@jtaylor3496) January 31, 2021

There’s not a chance this he was first choice 😂 — Dan Franks (@DanielFranks85) January 31, 2021